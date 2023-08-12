Downtown Toronto shooting sends child, two men to hospital

A young child and two men have been injured in a “targeted shooting” in downtown Toronto, police say.

Officers were called to the area of Princess Street and The Esplanade, east of Lower Sherbourne Street, at around 6 p.m. for a shooting.

Duty Insp. Lori Kranenburg said officers arrived to find a man in his 80s, a man in his 50s, and a child under five years old suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to the hospital with the two men in serious but non-life-threatening condition, Kranenburg said. She added the child’s injuries were “superficial.”

"I can't release the relationship of the child to the other injured parties. That's all part of an ongoing investigation," Kranenburg said.

Police have released a limited description of a suspect – a tall male with a thin build who was wearing all-black clothing.

He fled the scene in a dark grey vehicle with dark rims, last seen heading east on Front Street from Princess Street.

“Police believe that this was a targeted incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the community,” Kranenburg said.