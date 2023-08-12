Downtown Toronto shooting sends child, two men to hospital
A young child and two men have been injured in a “targeted shooting” in downtown Toronto, police say.
Officers were called to the area of Princess Street and The Esplanade, east of Lower Sherbourne Street, at around 6 p.m. for a shooting.
Duty Insp. Lori Kranenburg said officers arrived to find a man in his 80s, a man in his 50s, and a child under five years old suffering from gunshot wounds.
All three were taken to the hospital with the two men in serious but non-life-threatening condition, Kranenburg said. She added the child’s injuries were “superficial.”
"I can't release the relationship of the child to the other injured parties. That's all part of an ongoing investigation," Kranenburg said.
Police have released a limited description of a suspect – a tall male with a thin build who was wearing all-black clothing.
He fled the scene in a dark grey vehicle with dark rims, last seen heading east on Front Street from Princess Street.
“Police believe that this was a targeted incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the community,” Kranenburg said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Survivors of the deadly Maui wildfires start returning to ruins. The death toll is likely to rise
The grim work of tallying the dead after a ferocious wildfire on the Hawaiian island of Maui came into sharp focus Saturday as crews picked through the devastation, marking homes with a bright orange X to signal they had searched for bodies and HR when they found human remains.
28 more women accuse Montreal billionaire Robert Miller of sexually exploiting them as minors
Two new defendants have been added, and 28 more women have come forward with accusations in the class action lawsuit against Future Electronics Inc. and Montreal billionaire Robert Miller for alleged sexual exploitation of underage girls.
An insider's perspective on the worst blackout in North America, 20 years later
A look back on the massive blackout that swept across North America in 2003.
Ont. mayor can’t afford to buy house in township she leads
Waterloo Region’s red-hot housing market hits close to home for Wilmot Township Mayor Natasha Salonen.
Orthopedic surgery delays lead to all-time high in backlog of patients, experts say
With 130,000 people in Canada waiting in a backlog for an orthopedic operation, hospitals throughout the country have been playing catch-up since the early days of the pandemic. The long wait times have led to poorer surgical outcomes, more patients seeking expensive pain management drugs, and pushed some patients to seek treatment outside of the country.
Toyota recalls thousands of Tundra vehicles in Canada, U.S. due to issue with plastic fuel tube
Toyota says certain 2022 and 2023 models of its Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles are under a safety recall due to the risk of a fuel leak from a faulty tube, posing a potential fire hazard.
Overtime, sick days due to illness or disability rose for health-care workers during pandemic: StatCan
The demands of the COVID-19 pandemic led more nurses, personal support workers and others in the health-care field to work more overtime hours but also miss more days at work compared to pre-pandemic times, a recent report from Statistics Canada has found.
Former Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista added to Level of Excellence at Rogers Centre
The familiar song of “Jo-se, Jo-se, Jo-se” echoed around Rogers Centre for the first time in six years as Jose Bautista was added to the Toronto Blue Jays' Level of Excellence on Saturday.
WATCH | Perseid meteor shower: Here's when to expect the best view
Skywatchers may be in for the viewing of a lifetime this weekend as one of the most active and impressive meteor showers will take place at a time where the moon is barely visible.
Montreal
-
28 more women accuse Montreal billionaire Robert Miller of sexually exploiting them as minors
Two new defendants have been added, and 28 more women have come forward with accusations in the class action lawsuit against Future Electronics Inc. and Montreal billionaire Robert Miller for alleged sexual exploitation of underage girls.
-
Closure of Montreal homeless shelter met with relief, uncertainty in Chinatown
The City of Montreal says a homeless shelter in Chinatown will close, creating concerns about what will happen next. For years, Chinatown residents say their neighbourhood was like a sanctuary just steps from downtown.
-
Body found by river in the Laurentians believed to be missing camper
After several hours of searching, Quebec provincial police (SQ) officers discovered an unconscious person on the Ottawa River and Red River banks in the Laurentians.
London
-
Col. Chris Hadfield draws hundreds to Sarnia, Ont. Airport for Aviation Rally
Chris Hadfield spent the day signing books and meeting fans as part of the Sarnia Ontario Aviation Rally Fly-in.
-
One person has died, child expected to recover after being pulled from Lake Huron
Around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, South Bruce OPP were called for an unresponsive person in Lake Huron.
-
Fundraiser transforms heartache into action
Kicks for Strength is holding its first annual fundraising charity soccer event on August 27
Kitchener
-
Police arrest man following break-in and assault in Kitchener neighbourhood
Wilderness Drive in Kitchener is quiet Saturday following a disturbing incident that happened shortly after midnight.
-
Ont. mayor can’t afford to buy house in township she leads
Waterloo Region’s red-hot housing market hits close to home for Wilmot Township Mayor Natasha Salonen.
-
One person has died, child expected to recover after being pulled from Lake Huron
Around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, South Bruce OPP were called for an unresponsive person in Lake Huron.
Northern Ontario
-
Subject of last month's North Bay manhunt charged in southern Ont. bank robbery
The subject of a multi-province manhunt has been officially charged in connection with a bank robbery that occurred in Orillia in early July.
-
Overtime, sick days due to illness or disability rose for health-care workers during pandemic: StatCan
The demands of the COVID-19 pandemic led more nurses, personal support workers and others in the health-care field to work more overtime hours but also miss more days at work compared to pre-pandemic times, a recent report from Statistics Canada has found.
-
Pouring rain, waves did not stop youth regatta championships on North Bay’s Trout Lake
The rainy and stormy weather didn’t keep the boys and girls off Trout Lake in North Bay in the Eastern Ontario U12 and U14 Regatta Championships.
Ottawa
-
Business owners left with hefty clean up bills following Thursday's flash flooding
The expensive and lengthy clean up continues after heavy rain triggered flash flooding in several parts of Ottawa. Roads turned into rivers and parking lots looked like small lakes on Thursday, after between 38 and 100 mm of rain fell on the capital.
-
Winning $55M Lotto Max ticket sold in Ottawa
The winning Lotto Max ticket from Friday's draw worth $55 million was sold in Ottawa, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says.
-
Cyclists ride to defend active parkways as data shows cycling/pedestrian traffic on Queen Elizabeth Driveway
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the data available from the National Capital Commission and the city of Ottawa on the number of people using the Queen Elizabeth Driveway for active transportation this summer.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex BJJ students train with UFC Hall of Famer Royce Gracie
For many students of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, their first glimpse of the martial art was in 1993 when 26-year-old Royce Gracie submitted three opponents in one night to become the inaugural UFC Tournament Champion. Thirty years later, the pioneer of mixed martial arts is continuing to share his knowledge with some of those same students who grew up watching his fights.
-
The death of a Windsor legend, council discusses backyard fires and a new hotel opens: Top Windsor stories this week
Long weekend traffic reports, the death of a Windsor icon and the opening of a new hotel.
-
Speeders caught in Windsor have vehicles impounded
Patrol officers made two separate stops earlier this week with drivers travelling well over the speed limit.
Barrie
-
Severe weather postpones performances at Boots and Hearts Music Festival
A severe weather system that moved through parts of central Ontario brought performances to a standstill on Saturday on day three of the Boots and Hearts Music Festival.
-
Arrest made in armed bank robbery in Orillia
A Quebec man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a bank in Orillia.
-
Vandals destroy bathroom at cottage country park
Muskoka Lakes Township is cleaning up after a bathroom at a park was vandalized.
Atlantic
-
High diesel prices impacting costs across the Maritimes
The price for diesel was the highest on Prince Edward Island Friday morning and also over two in New Brunswick, but that rise for gas and diesel will come with additional costs.
-
Children of man who died in N.S. floods question why roads open, alerts delayed
The children of a man who died in the N.S. floods are asking questions on why alerts were delayed and why roads were open .
-
Fire services review working to improve response times and coverage
Fredericton Fire Services wants to improve on their response times after a recent review showed they're working at the same standard set almost 40 years ago.
Calgary
-
Man killed in shooting in parking lot at Market Mall in Calgary
A man was fatally shot in the parking lot of Market Mall in Calgary Saturday afternoon.
-
Calgary food outreach group supporting single mothers in need amid rising grocery prices
A Calgary outreach group is offering a helping hand to local single mothers in need as the cost of food hits staggering highs due to rising inflation.
-
2 shot in parking lot of Deerfoot City Mall Friday night
Two people were shot Friday night in northeast Calgary.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba restaurant industry running low on liquor as strike stretches on
The food and beverage industry is having to go the extra mile to secure liquor, but the cost to do it is running up a tab.
-
Police close McGillivray after fatal motorcycle crash
Winnipeg police have confirmed the death of a motorcycle rider after a crash on McGillivray Boulevard Friday night.
-
'Bring science to the street': Soapbox Science encourages gender diversity in STEM fields
A group of Winnipeg scientists got up on their soapboxes at The Forks Saturday, encouraging young women and non-binary people to pursue a career in STEM.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man shot in face after 'exchange' with stranger in Surrey, RCMP say
A man is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the face by a stranger in Surrey Saturday afternoon, according to police.
-
Average asking rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Vancouver tops $3,000
Vancouver landlords are seeking, on average, more than $3,000 per month in rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city, according to the latest monthly data from Rentals.ca.
-
'It's never too late to start': Seniors compete in 48th annual Canadian Masters Outdoor Track and Field Championships
The 48th annual Canadian Masters Outdoor Track and Field Championships have returned this weekend, and for the first time in many years, the event is being held in British Columbia.
Edmonton
-
Witnesses describe hearing gunshots moments before death of man in Edmonton park
Police are investigating after the death of a man in a central Edmonton playground on Friday.
-
Tactical unit called to area near Mill Woods school, report of gun unfounded: police
The Edmonton Police Service tactical unit responded to an area near an Edmonton school on Saturday after a report of a male with a gun.
-
'Logistical headache': Northern Alberta chief on rebuilding hundreds of homes destroyed by wildfire
The rebuilding process is slowly getting underway in Fox Lake on the Little Red River Cree Nation.