Doug Ford to make transportation announcement in Hamilton

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement in Hamilton Thursday morning.

The premier will be joined by Transportation minister Caroline Mulroney for the announcement. It will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on CTV News Toronto and on the CTV News app.

Little is known about the announcement, but the Progressive Conservatives had made multiple transportation-related promises as part of their 2022 budget.

A new GO station is slated to be built in east Hamilton as part of Metrolinx’s expansion program. A public tender was issued for the rail work for the station—called Confederation Station—in 2020. Metrolinx has said the station will include “an island platform with canopies and an accessible platform, a pedestrian tunnel, direct stair access from the platform to Centennial parkway and approximately 150 additional parking spaces.”

The province has also committed to providing $1.7 billion to fund a 14-kilometre light-rail transit line in Hamilton. The federal government has also committed to the same amount of funding for the province, bringing the total investment to $3.4 billion.

The 17-stop line is expected to run from Hamilton's Eastgate Square through the city's downtown core to McMaster University.