Doug Ford to extend Ontario gas tax cut until end of 2024

The Ontario government will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cut until the end of the year.

The cut, which temporarily slashed the gasoline tax by 5.7 cents per litre, and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre, was scheduled to expire on June 30.

On Monday, Premier Doug Ford announced it will now remain in place until Dec. 31.

The cut will be part of the province’s March 26 budget.

“With the federal government about to increase its costly carbon tax, it’s never been more important to provide relief at the pumps and put hundreds of dollars back into peoples’ pockets,” Ford said.

The government says its tax rate cut has saved Ontario households an average of $320 over the last two and a half years since it was first introduced.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.



