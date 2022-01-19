Ontario Premier Doug Ford says "restaurants, gyms and other folks" forced to shutdown because of surging COVID-19 infections should expect a positive announcement from the province later this week.

Indoor dining and gyms have been closed since Jan. 5 when Ontario introduced a circuit breaker to curb the explosive growth of the Omicron variant. The current restrictions are in place until Jan. 26.

“Nothing makes up for when your business is closed,” Ford said Wednesday at Queen’s Park.

“What makes up for that is opening the businesses up and hopefully the patrons will come back and feel confident that they can go to their favorite restaurant or favorite gym or banquet hall. That's the most important thing. And we look forward to making an announcement this week."

This is the second time Ford has referred to “positive news” coming soon regarding loosening the province’s current public health restrictions.

Health Minister Christine Elliott also said the province would have “more to say about any movement with respect to restrictions later on this week.”

“We know that people and businesses need certainty on what the future looks like and as the premier mentioned yesterday, we will be providing more clarity later this week,” Elliott said.

Elliott described “glimmers of hope” in the province’s COVID-19 data and said infections are expected to peak within days.