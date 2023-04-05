Double shooting overnight in North York seriously injures two men

Two men were rushed to hospital after being shot early Wednesday morning in North York.

The shooting happened in the Newronbrook area at the Wedgewood Plaza at 5999 Yonge St., just north of Cummer Avenue.

Toronto police said they were called to the scene just before 2 a.m.

In the parking lot of the plaza, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Their injuries are serious, police said.

Paramedics said they transported the two victims to a trauma centre.

Investigators, who remain at the scene, have not released any information about suspects or a suspect vehicle at this time.

Toronto police are urging anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

“We’re making an appeal to the public for information regarding this shooting incident,” Insp. Mike Hayles said from the scene.

“Any witnesses that may have been in the area at the time of the shooting, we are strongly encouraging them to come forward and speak with investigators.”

More information to come. This is a developing story.