Double shooting in Hamilton leaves 1 man critically injured: police

Two men were injured, one critically, after a shooting in Hamilton early Sunday morning, police confirm.

It happened at around 1:45 a.m. in the area of King William Street and John Street North.

Police said two 24-year-old men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment. One victim is in stable condition while the other is in life-threatening condition.

In a news release issued Sunday, police said they believe the shooting was “targeted.”

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.

“There were many witnesses at the scene and investigators are encouraging those individuals who were present to come forward,” the news release continued.

Police are asking residents and businesses in the area to review security and dash camera footage from between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Hamilton police said any suspicious activity should be reported to investigators.

There is a heavy police presence in the area where the shooting took place as officers canvass the area for witnesses and video surveillance footage, police said.

Information can be provided to investigators by calling the Division 10 staff sergeant at 905-546-4725 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.