14 people rescued from flooded Don Valley Parkway in Toronto, 290,000 without power
Fourteen people have been rescued from widespread flooding in the Greater Toronto Area, with Environment Canada reporting that almost 100 millimetres of rain poured down on the city on Tuesday.
The weather agency issued a rainfall warning for the GTA, predicting up to 40 mm of rain per hour.
The City of Toronto says that Lake Shore Boulevard is closed in both directions from British Columbia Road to Strachan Avenue due to flooding. The Don Valley Parkway is also closed at Bayview Avenue.
IN PHOTOS: Massive flooding as storm hits the GTA
Here are the latest updates:
4:30 p.m.
Toronto City Manager Paul Johnson said it will take at least three to four hours to clean the debris on the Don Valley Parkway, once water is cleared from the roadway.
However, if there is significant damage to the roadway, it could take longer, Johnson said.
Mayor Olivia Chow acknowledged a higher than normal volume of 311 calls, with 650 coming in on Tuesday, mostly for basement flooding issues.
3:15 p.m.
Hydro One is reporting a widespread outage of approximately 123,000 customers without power. This widespread outage comes in addition to the 167,000 people without power Toronto Hydro previously reported.
Cars are partially submerged in flood waters in the Don Valley following heavy rain in Toronto, on Tuesday, July 16 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
3 p.m.
Toronto Fire Services said it rescued 14 people in Toronto on Tuesday.
Of those rescued, 12 were caught before flooding further down the Don Valley Parkway at Gerrard Street, Toronto Fire Services reports.
Two more individuals were rescued at Bayview Ave and Don Valley Parkway – one was inside their vehicle while another was on their car’s roof, according to emergency crews.
Drivers stranded due to flood waters blocking the Don Valley Parkway are rescued by fire crews following heavy rain in Toronto, on Tuesday, July 16 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
2:45 p.m.
The torrential downpour which struck Toronto Tuesday dumped more rain by 2 p.m. than the city typically sees in the entire month of July.
Speaking with CP24, Environment Canada Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips said that while the city might typically see one or two thunderstorms with heavy rain in a month, Tuesday brought three in quick succession.
The first arrived around 8:45 a.m. and it was followed by two more, for a total of three over three hours.
In terms of intensity, Phillips said at one point Toronto saw 30 millimetres of rain over about 30 minutes.
"That is something you'd see in a hurricane," he said.
The intense rain also reduced visibility "like a blizzard," he added.
"We had 25 per cent more rain in three hours than we'd have normally in the whole month of July with all the thunderstorms and systems that moved through," Phillips said.
2:30 p.m.
Within less than four hours, 96 mm of rain poured down between 8:43 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. at Toronto Pearson International Airport, according to Environment Canada data. Of the grand total, 63 mm fell between the latter two hours.
In Toronto’s city centre, the national weather agency reported 87 mm of rain between 9 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Within just one hour, between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., almost 44 mm of rain fell.
Two trucks are shown surrounded by flood waters on the Don Valley Parkway in this aerial image. (CP24)
2 p.m.
A Peel paramedic posted a video of a storm drain with an “unbelievable amount of water” at Mississauga Road and Dundas Street, near the University of Toronto’s Mississauga campus.
“Please please please stay away from any area that water flows,” the post reads.
1:45 p.m.
Mayor Olivia Chow spoke to reporters about the flooding across Toronto this afternoon, confirming that city hall is among the buildings seeing leaks amid the heavy rainfall.
When asked whether the city will review why some roadways, including the Don Valley Parkway, were not closed earlier, Chow responded, “Of course.”
“Anytime there is an emergency, we need to review whether we’ve done everything we can both on the prevention side and the support side when the crisis happens,” she told reporters.
A tow truck operator responds to submerged vehicles at an underpass at Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Blvd., after heavy rain caused flooding, in Toronto on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
1:40 p.m.
The rainfall warning that had been in effect for the City of Toronto has now been lifted.
1:30 p.m.
Toronto Hydro says that there are approximately 165,000 customers without power in the city.
This aerial image shows vehicles that were abandoned on the Don Valley Parkway amid flooding on July 16. (CP24)
1 p.m.
Toronto Hydro is reporting "widespread" outages across the city due to a loss of supply. The utility company says it is working with Hydro One to restore power but they could not provide an estimated time of restoration.
Emergency services respond to submerged vehicles at an underpass at Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Blvd., after heavy rain caused flooding, in Toronto on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
12:50 p.m.
Toronto Fire Deputy Chief Jim Jessop says they are seeing triple the call volumes than normal due to flooding caused by the summer storm.
12:45 p.m.
Flooding has been reported inside Union Station. Video provided to CP24 shows water pooling in a corridor leading to the York Street GO concourse.
Flooding is shown inside Union Station on July 16. (submitted)
12:35 p.m.
Police say that the southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway are all blocked from Bayview Avenue to the Gardiner Expressway due to flooding.
Police also say that Bayview Avenue has been closed in both directions from River Street to just north of Queen Street due to flooding.
12:30 p.m.
The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood outlook due to the heavy rain. They are warning that local ponding or pooling of water in low-lying areas is likely, especially in areas with poor drainage.
“All shorelines, rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered dangerous as this rainfall will result in higher flows and rapidly changing water levels,” the flood watch notes.
12:15 p.m.
Peel Regional Police say that numerous roads have flooded, particularly under overpassed and in low-lying areas. Meanwhile, in York Region, police say are urging residents to avoid the following areas due to flooding:
- Pine Valley Drive and Embassy Drive
- Victoria Park Avenue and Steeles Avenue
- Woodbine Avenue and Denison Street
- Steeles Avenue and Highway 404
11:30 a.m.
The TTC says that trains are currently bypassing both St. Patrick and Pape stations due to the flooding.
11:20 a.m.
Ontario Provincial Police say that they have already received reports of “multiple locations” where highways have flooded due to the heavy rain. They are urging drivers to slow down and heed the conditions.
10 a.m.
Footage from CP24’s cameras shows that water is ponding on a portion of eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard near Ontario Place, snarling traffic in the area.
Water is shown pooling on Lake shore Boulevard as heavy rain fell on the city on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (CP24)
