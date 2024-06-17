TORONTO
    Dog shot at home in Whitchurch-Stouffville, police seeking 2 suspects

    York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
    Police say a dog was shot at a home in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Friday and investigatorsare searching for two suspects seen fleeing the property.

    In a news release issued Monday morning, York Regional Police (YRP) said officers responded to a residence in the area of McCowan and Bloomington roads at 9:40 p.m. for a weapons call.

    According to police, the homeowner had arrived at the property in his vehicle with his two dogs, both of which exited the vehicle and ran to the side of the garage and started barking.

    The owner heard a single gunshot and found one of the dogs injured, police said.

    Police said two male suspects, both dressed in dark clothing, were seen fleeing the scene.

    YRP’s Canine Unit attended the scene and administered first-aid to the dog, which was transferred to a local animal hospital and is now in stable condition.

    Police said the Canine Unit tracked the suspects to a nearby residence, where investigators believe they fled in a vehicle.

    “Investigators are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity, or anyone with a video recording that captured any suspicious activity in the area, to please come forward,” police said.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact the YRP #5 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

