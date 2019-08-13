

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





A dog that was returned to a shelter after he was allegedly stolen has been adopted on Tuesday.



Toronto Humane Society said Milo, the 10-month old puppy, has a new home with one of the police officers responsible for bringing him back.



The organization said the officer "fell in love with his sweet and precious personality."



"We are so happy for both Milo and his new pet parent," said the organization.

"We wish them both happiness and joy for their new life together! Thank you again to everyone who helped make this happen, we couldn't have done it without you!"



Toronto police said a man allegedly walked out of the shelter with Milo on Aug. 9.



A person called police after seeing the suspect with the dog in Pickering on Sunday.



Police arrested the man and turned the dog over to the shelter.

Christopher Rich, 31, has been charged wtih theft under $5,000, failing to comply with probation, and possession of property obtained by crime