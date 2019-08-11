

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





A 10-month-old puppy stolen from the Toronto Humane Society has found safe two days after it went missing.

The yellow lab pup, named Milo, was allegedly taken by a man who walked into the shelter and went unnoticed by staff on Friday around 11.30 a.m.

MILO HAS RETURNED!



Milo has been returned to us! Thank you to everyone who helped us find him!



Our medical team has looked him over and he is okay.



Thank you again everyone for helping! pic.twitter.com/0wzstNgooC — Toronto Humane Soc. (@THS_tweet) August 11, 2019

The Humane Society said the suspect was arrested by Durham police this afternoon and Milo was given to Toronto police.

A spokesperson with the Humane Society said Milo was returned to them just after 4 p.m. today.



Police earlier released a photo of the suspect. (Police handout)

He is now being checked by the medical team to confirm he is in good shape.

"Thank you again everyone for helping!," the Humane Society said.