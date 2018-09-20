

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Previously redacted documents related to the police investigation into a deadly shooting in the city’s Greektown neighbourhood could be released to the public today.

The documents are part of an Information to Obtain (ITO) application, which police submit to the courts as part of a request for a search warrant.

Lawyers for a number of media organizations, including CTV News, have been fighting for the release of the documents since August and today a Superior Court judge is expected to consent to their request.

While it is not known what information is contained in the ITO, a redacted version previously released to the public includes blacked-out sections on what police were hoping to find when they searched the Thorncliffe Park apartment of alleged shooter Faisal Hussain and what grounds they had for believing “the items sought will afford evidence to the offence.”

The July 22 shooting near Danforth Avenue and Logan Avenue claimed the lives of 18-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis.

A total of 13 other people were also injured in the attack. Their identities have never been released.

While police have yet to offer a motive for the shooting, Hussain’s family did release a statement less 24 hours after the shooting in which they said that he struggled with “severe mental health challenges” and “psychosis” his entire life.

ISIS also claimed responsibility for the shooting in a statement released by its AMAQ news agency but police in Toronto have said that there is “no evidence” to support the claim.