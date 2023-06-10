'Do not consume': Health Canada recalls brand of frozen berries sold in Ontario
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two kinds of Alasko brand frozen fruit due to possible norovirus contamination.
The recall covers IQF Whole Raspberries and IQF Antioxidant Blend in one and five-kilogram packages.
The affected raspberries have a best-before date of Aug. 15, 2024, and the Antioxidant Blend's best-before date is Oct. 11, 2023.
The frozen fruit was distributed throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Quebec, and Ontario.
There have been reports of illnesses linked to the fruit, and the CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If you have the recalled product on hand, Health Canada says to not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute it.
The agency notes that people with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps within 24 to 48 hours, but possibly as early as 12 hours.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2023.
