

David Friend, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Electronic musician Datsik has cancelled his upcoming shows after multiple sexual misconduct allegations were levelled against him by anonymous users on social media.

The Kelowna, B.C., native issued a statement on Facebook saying he planned to back out of his scheduled performances, which included stops in Toronto and Laval, Que., this weekend, and a number of dates in the United States.

The decision comes after the performer, whose real name is Troy Beetles, saw his tour mates Space Jesus, Riot Ten and Carbin back out earlier this week.

Firepower Records, the label Beetles co-founded, also issued a statement on Twitter saying the company severed ties with the artist.

"The last 24 hours have been a whirlwind of emotion and reflection," Beetles posted Thursday on Facebook.

"In light of the recent allegations against me, I am cancelling all the remaining tour dates and pulling myself off all future festivals. To anyone who has supported me, has faith in me or has offered to help me, I thank you."

Beetles is facing a number of allegations on Facebook and Twitter that say he behaved inappropriately with women. Earlier this week, he denied the accusations in a post on his Twitter account, which is private.

"These claims are shaking me to the core," he wrote in the tweet cited in other media reports.

"It really breaks my heart when people feel upset at the end of the day because I am a good person and would never take advantage of anyone. Let me be straight up. I don't condone that kind of behavior and I care about every single person that I meet, on the real."

Datsik built his name playing global electronic music festivals and remixing popular acts like Linkin Park, Diplo and Kaskade.

This week, his name disappeared from the roster on Circle Talent Agency's website, though his management team didn't respond to requests for comment.

Fellow electronic producer Bais Haus also distanced himself from the DJ in an Instagram post saying he would no longer work with Datsik on their side project Ephwurd.

Allegations of sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry have become a major focus in recent months as the .MeToo movement encourages people to share their accounts of past experiences. In recent months, some of those allegations have been levelled against musicians.