TORONTO -- A dirty and rundown home located in Toronto has hit the market for nearly $1 million.

According to the listing for the home, which located at 68 Scarborough Heights Boulevard, the property comes in "as is condition" but has a large lot with "opportunity to renovate and build your forever home."

The selling price for the property, which is located "in the demand neighbourhood of Cliffcrest," is $999,000.

The home has three bedrooms, one bathroom and has an detached garage.

The listing photos for the property are sure to turn some people away. They show dirty rooms that are still filled with garbage and other personal belongings.

Some of the bedrooms still have old beds in them, along with what appears to be old blankets.

Property taxes for the new owner will cost approximately $4,389.

Last year, a tiny Toronto home on the other side of the city took people by surprise after hitting the market for $1 million.

The two-bedroom, one bathroom home located on Euclid Street in Little Italy went up for sale in July and received lots of attention for its high asking price.

It eventually sold for $800,000 over asking.

The house on Euclid Street, like the one now selling on Scarborough Heights Boulevard, are targeted at buyers who want to build their own home from scratch.

The Toronto Real Estate Board said last week the average price of a home sold last year hit a new record.

The board said the average selling price in Greater Toronto was $929,699 in 2020, up 13.5 per cent from $819,279 compared with 2019.

The number of homes sold in 2020 in the Greater Toronto Area totalled 95,151, up from 87,751 in 2019, and the third-best year on record, according to the board.

The board says after a steep drop in the spring due to the pandemic, the market took off in the second half of the year.

The results for the full year came as the Toronto board reported home sales in December soared to 7,180 compared with 4,364 in the final month of 2019.

The average price of a home sold in December was $932,222, up from $838,662.

With files from The Canadian Press.