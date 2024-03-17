'Devastating loss for everyone': Fire destroys historic Toronto Islands clubhouse and café
A fire that destroyed a beloved Toronto Islands landmark Sunday morning has left residents, politicians, and visitors reeling.
The fire broke out at the Ward's Island Association Clubhouse at 20 Withrow St., south of the Ward’s Island Ferry Docks, and quickly engulfed the building, which is also home to the popular Island Café.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Firefighters rushed to the scene around 2:20 a.m. and were met with a fully involved fire, Toronto Fire Chief Chief Matthew Pegg told CP24.
He said that upon arrival crews moved into what is known as “defensive attack operations,” focusing their efforts on ensuring that it didn’t spread to any adjoining structures.
“They did a marvellous job of that,” Pegg told CP24's Steve Ryan.
Calling the fire a “devastating loss for everyone,” he noted that additional support crews from the mainland were dispatched to assist in fighting the fire, which is now out.
No injuries have been reported.
Pegg said that Toronto fire will be bringing in heavy equipment to remove some debris at one corner of the building in an effort to “suppress the rest of the fire.”
“Crews will be there all night. That equipment is scheduled to arrive tomorrow and we’ll continue with the fire investigation operation at that time,” he said.
Firefighters remain on hand at this time monitoring for any hot spots.
Photos from the scene show a totally collapsed structure, with burnt debris and shards of wood scattered throughout the area.
ISLAND RESIDENTS ARE DEVASTATED
Those who live on the Island are heartbroken by the loss of their beloved meeting place.
“(It) was community hall and a family-run business. The building is really the heart of this community so it’s devastating,” Alison Gzowski, president of the Ward’s Island Association, told CTV News Toronto.
“Each of us have long-term memories and attachments to that building … (It) was built in 1937 by volunteers. Each of my parents was a president of (the association).”
Gzowski said that the fire will mean that the Island Café, a summertime business enjoyed by both locals and visitors, will be out of commission this year.
The main part of the building that housed a community hall that was used for a variety of local gatherings and meetings as well as external bookings is also gone, she added.
“We’re still here. We’ll still find a way, but it’s very, very sad,” said Gzowski.
The Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse is seen engulfed in flames on March 17, 2024. (@CLAUDETTEABRAMS/ INSTAGRAM )
Life-long Island resident Don Sampson said that the clubhouse was a beautiful building made out wood, which he said didn’t stand a chance to the fire.
“We have a really strong community,” he said.
“We’ll figure out a way to rebuild all this and put it back together,” he told CTV News Toronto’s Beth Macdonell.
Some, however, are questioning the fire.
Claudette Abrams lives nearby and took several photos of the blaze. She said she was one of the first people on the scene.
Abrams told CTV News that while she commends the work of the firefighters, she has concerns with old Island infrastructure and it appeared that they had difficulty responding quickly to put out the fire.
Crews extinguish a fire that broke out at the Ward's Island Association Clubhouse on March 17, 2024. (Simon Sheehan / CP24).
Speaking with CP24’s Steve Ryan, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said that the building that was lost in the fire was an important gathering place for Island residents as well as visitors, a spot where people came together for weddings, memorials, and funerals. It also served as a first-stop, she said, for those visiting the Islands, where people grabbed a coffee or an ice cream and went on their way.
“It’s very sad that it’s gone, however the Islanders are very resilient,” Chow said, pointing to another clubhouse on the Islands that previously burned down and was quickly rebuilt.
“I suspect (Ward’s Island Clubhouse) will rise from the ashes and get rebuilt.”
Chow toured the scene of the fire with Pegg on Sunday afternoon. She said tahat she hopes that the Island cafe can find a way to open this summer regardless.
“There’s nothing left, actually the patio is still there,” said Chow, who said that she visited the café just a few months ago.
“(The residents) are all very sad, they’re in shock.”
In a post on X, local Coun. Ausma Malik said that she’s “very relieved” that no one was injured in the fire.
The Spadina-Fort York rep said she’s “deeply saddened by the loss of this cherished community space” and is in communication with Toronto Fire Services and community members as next steps are being determined for this site.
A City of Toronto spokesperson said that they are also “saddened to hear of the fire and thankful no one was injured.”
The spokesperson noted that Ward’s island Clubhouse along with Island Café are managed by the Toronto lslands Residential Community Trust Corporation (TIRCTC), which was established in 1993 under the Toronto Island Residential Community Stewardship Act. The city also said that the land and building ownership is vested in the Province under the Act and leased to the Trust to manage until 2092.
Alison Rogers, TIRCTC’s chair, said the loss of the clubhouse is “devastating.”
“It was much more than a historic island landmark and restaurant. It was the heart and hub of the Island community but its loss has not stopped the heart from beating,” she said.
“The community is resilient and the sight will host our meetings, dances, celebrations, and memorials again soon enough.”
The cause, origin and circumstances of the fire are now being investigated.
With files from CTV News Toronto's Beth Macdonell and Brooklyn Connolly.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Unacceptable behaviour': Ontario tow truck driver caught going 100 km/h over speed limit
A tow truck driver was charged after travelling nearly 100 kilometres an hour over the speed limit on the wrong side of the road in Mississauga.
Opinion The Princess of Wales controversy has only gotten worse
Social media is in knots over Kate's absence from the public eye, and it's only getting worse.
Two women arrested after officers interrupt break-and-enter in progress
Windsor police have arrested two women after interrupting a break-and-enter in the city’s east end, officers said Sunday.
Commenting on Navalny's death for first time, Putin says he supported prisoner swap for his foe
Russian President Vladimir Putin said early Monday that he supported an idea to release late opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a prisoner exchange just days before the man who was his biggest foe died.
Alberta, B.C. and Yukon Territory break daily temperature records
An upward trend of record-breaking daily temperatures is reaching areas throughout Canada, including regions of Alberta, British Columbia, and Yukon Territory.
North Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles
North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Monday morning, its neighbours said, days after the end of the South Korean-U.S. military drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal.
VIDEO 'Don’t drink and drive': Trail of destruction ends with truck into house, impaired charges laid
St. Patrick’s Day literally started off with a bang. At approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a Chevy Silverado left a trail of destruction along Berkshire Drive, which resulted in an F150 into the side of a townhome.
'An unbelievable father': Mark Mulroney reflects on father's legacy, says he 'always made us feel special'
Seeing flags across the country flying at half mast to honour the life and legacy of former prime minister Brian Mulroney has been 'one of the most beautiful things (the family) has seen,' his son Mark said.
'Your city is here with you': Ottawa honours the six victims of Barrhaven's mass killing
A public funeral honouring the six victims of the city’s largest murder in its recent history took place Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Woman finds live grenade cleaning out deceased father's home in Knowlton, Que.
A woman cleaning out her deceased father's home in the Quebec town of Knowlton made a bombshell discovery on Friday – she found a live grenade.
-
Girl, 16, riding electric scooter in serious condition after collision with car in Villeray
A girl riding an electric scooter is in serious condition in hospital after a collision with a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood.
-
Montrealers revel in St. Patrick's Day fun at 199th parade
The sun managed to peek out – a little bit of luck for thousands of revellers who took to the streets of Montreal Sunday for the 199th St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Ottawa
-
'Your city is here with you': Ottawa honours the six victims of Barrhaven's mass killing
A public funeral honouring the six victims of the city’s largest murder in its recent history took place Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
-
Firefighters safely extricate child's fingers trapped in bathroom drain in Orleans
Ottawa Fire Services says a portion of a drain system had to be removed using an electric saw after a child’s fingers got trapped in a bathroom drain Saturday morning in Orleans.
-
Ottawa passengers trapped in Mexico for days after Flair Airlines cancels flights
A dream vacation to Cancun became a nightmare for 180 people after flights home were delayed for multiple days. Sources told CTV News Ottawa Sunday they have finally landed in Ottawa.
Northern Ontario
-
Another commercial driver charged with impaired driving on northern highway
A 52-year-old commercial motor vehicle driver from North Bay is facing an impaired charge following a traffic stop on Highway 11.
-
Opinion
Opinion The Princess of Wales controversy has only gotten worse
Social media is in knots over Kate's absence from the public eye, and it's only getting worse.
-
Police observe alleged drug deal in northwestern Ont., two arrested, Percocet, hydromorphone, methamphetamine seized
Two individuals from northwestern Ontario are facing several charges related to drug trafficking after some “keen observations” by police.
Kitchener
-
Quiet St. Patrick’s Day in Waterloo
After thousands of students made their way to a large unsanctioned party on Marshall Street Saturday afternoon, Sunday was mostly silent.
-
Break-in at Kitchener dental clinic under investigation
The owner of Kitchener dental office says she feels angry and violated after an overnight break-in.
-
Big turnout at Kitchener Model Train Show
Hundreds of model train enthusiasts flocked to Bingemans for St. Patrick’s Day.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO 'Don’t drink and drive': Trail of destruction ends with truck into house, impaired charges laid
St. Patrick’s Day literally started off with a bang. At approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a Chevy Silverado left a trail of destruction along Berkshire Drive, which resulted in an F150 into the side of a townhome.
-
'Keep it going': Easton Cowan sets new London Knights point streak record
Easton Cowan is now the London Knights all-time franchise leader when it comes to points in consecutive games.
-
Dundas Street lane restrictions to begin for East London Link project
A heads up for drivers beginning on Monday, as work on the East London Link project will result in lane restrictions on a section of Dundas Street which is expected to last until the end of the year.
Windsor
-
'We are taking action': Municipality issues update on proposed Dresden, Ont. waste management facility
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is not backing down in its fight against a proposed waste management facility, with the municipality filing a submission and the mayor penning a letter to Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment.
-
Two women arrested after officers interrupt break-and-enter in progress
Windsor police have arrested two women after interrupting a break-and-enter in the city’s east end, officers said Sunday.
-
32-year-old man in custody following standoff: Chatham-Kent police
A man is in custody after a four hour-long standoff in Dover Township late Friday night.
Barrie
-
Body of missing 16-year-old discovered in Owen Sound
Owen Sound police have confirmed the search for a missing girl that began on Saturday has ended after locating the body Sunday afternoon.
-
St. Patrick's Day in Barrie: Here's how people celebrated
Pub's were packed on Sunday throughout the city of Barrie, as thousands celebrated St. Patrick's Day.
-
Barrie Easter Market: here is what the event offered
A new Easter market was held in Barrie on Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba curling couple to represent province at Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship
Kadriana and Colton Lott are set to hit the sheet Sunday in Fredericton as one of two teams representing Manitoba at the Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship.
-
Winnipeg police homicide unit investigating death of distressed man
A 35-year-old man is dead after he was found with serious injuries in a suite in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue Saturday.
-
'Something fantastic': Manitoba Music Show sees hundreds of vinyl collectors, buyers
Manitoba’s largest music and record sale returned to Winnipeg’s Caboto Centre Sunday.
Atlantic
-
"Migrant Spring" campaign calls for equal rights for migrant workers
Officials are calling on the Prime Minister and Immigration Minister to ensure all documented and undocumented migrant workers are granted equal rights and status.
-
Poilievre makes campaign-style stop in Halifax, calls on Trudeau to 'Axe the Tax'
'Axe the Tax' was the rallying cry at a Halifax rally on Sunday, where Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre drummed up support among more than a thousand people who packed into a ballroom at Halifax hotel.
-
Here are the top five scams, frauds for 2024
Investment and crypto frauds occupy the first place on the list of the top five scams for 2024, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
N.L.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.
Edmonton
-
Man found dead in north Edmonton basement, homicide detectives investigating: EPS
Police are investigating the death of a man early Sunday morning in north Edmonton.
-
1 dead after stabbing in north Edmonton early Sunday morning
A 30-year-old man is dead after a stabbing early Sunday morning in north Edmonton.
-
Free Edmonton art exhibit explores 'playful perspective' of miniatures
A free fun-size art exhibit is inviting Edmontonians to look at the small things in a big way.
Calgary
-
Dead Penbrooke Meadows standoff suspect had criminal history of firearms violations
The deceased suspect in the Penbrooke Meadows armed standoff had a criminal history that included firearms violations.
-
Perfect weather for St. Patrick’s Day in Calgary
A warm and sunny Sunday brought out the crowds to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day, whether they were Irish or not.
-
Banff councillor charged with sexual assault can continue to serve
Banff ‘Mayor Corrie DiManno issued a statement on the town’s website Thursday regarding a councillor charged with sexual assault.
Regina
-
U of R men's curling team return home with gold medals
The University of Regina men’s curling team received a warm welcome as they returned home from Fredericton with some gold medals.
-
Sask. driver faces over $1,000 in fines after multiple offences
A Saskatchewan driver is facing $1,383 in fines after multiple offences.
-
'Irresponsible': Sask. First Nation organization decries province's $1 billion bet on irrigation
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says it’s “deeply troubled” by the Saskatchewan government’s failure to consult First Nations in its bid to increase the number of irrigation projects out of Lake Diefenbaker.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Irish pub owner claims his family introduced green beer to western Canada
The owner of an Irish pub in downtown Saskatoon says his bar has been busy all weekend, since St. Patrick’s Day fell on a Sunday this year.
-
'Irresponsible': Sask. First Nation organization decries province's $1 billion bet on irrigation
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says it’s “deeply troubled” by the Saskatchewan government’s failure to consult First Nations in its bid to increase the number of irrigation projects out of Lake Diefenbaker.
-
Saskatoon SPCA shows off its new home
The Saskatoon SPCA hosted an open house over the weekend to show off its new facility.
Vancouver
-
Crews battle wildfire in B.C.'s Okanagan Sunday
Crews are working a wildfire that was discovered in B.C.’s Okanagan Sunday afternoon.
-
Abbotsford woman's husband charged with murder after fatal stabbing
The husband of a woman who was stabbed to death in Abbotsford Friday night has been charged with second-degree murder, according to authorities.
-
Big White gives warning after skiers trigger large avalanche
A ski resort in B.C.’s Okanagan is warning visitors to stay within its boundaries after skiers triggered a large avalanche over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
38 warm-weather records broken Saturday
Dozens of high temperature records were broken in B.C. Saturday, including one that was set 124 years ago.
-
‘A dangerous act’: BC Hydro pole set on fire in downtown Nanaimo
A BC Hydro pole was deliberately set on fire in downtown Nanaimo, according to the utility.
-
In B.C.'s forests, a debate over watershed science with lives and billions at stake
Scientists say the stakes in getting it right are huge, with lives and billions of dollars in the balance during climate-related extremes in a province where clear-cutting has been a dominant practice for decades, affecting large swaths of the landscape.