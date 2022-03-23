Despite late homers, Blue Jays come up short against Phillies in spring training game
Orelvis Martinez and Trevor Schwecke hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning but the Toronto Blue Jays still lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 on Wednesday in Grapefruit League action.
Gosuke Katoh and Santiago Espinal both had homers in the fourth inning for the Blue Jays (4-2). Espinal's two-run shot to deep left cut Philadelphia's lead to just 6-5.
Jose Berrios (0-1) took the loss for Toronto, giving up seven hits and six runs in an inning and two-thirds.
Jean Segura hit a two-run single up the first-base line for Philadelphia (3-2). It was part of a four-run inning for the Phillies, who never relinquished their lead.
J.T. Realmuto had a solo homer and drove in another run for the Phillies.
Cristopher Sanchez (1-0) threw two scoreless innings, allowing no hits and striking out three.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2022.
