Demolition of sagging Toronto building continues
Crews continue to take apart a building near Toronto’s busy Kensington Market that was at risk of collapsing on Friday.
Heavy machinery remained at the site of the two-storey building on Dundas Street near Augusta Avenue Saturday morning as parts of the structure were demolished piece by piece.
On Friday, the building's façade was seen sagging over the sidewalk below, prompting an evacuation. At least 10 people were removed from the impacted buildings.
Toronto Fire Deputy Chief Jim Jessop told reporters on Friday that a full investigation would be conducted once the affected sections of the building were brought down to determine what might have caused the structural issues.
“Our goal is to have it brought down in a controlled manner,” he said at the time, adding that the roof structure was also compromised.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 10 a.m. Friday after construction workers in the area observed the sagging façade. Jessop said that upon arrival, crews immediately established a “collapse zone” around the building, which has a convenience store on its main floor and apartments on its second floor.
He said crews worked quickly to get the building’s gas and hydro shut off in case the structure collapsed prior to a controlled demolition.
A leaning building on Dundas Street West is seen on Aug. 16. (CP24/Simon Sheehan)
No injuries were reported.
Suya Lee told CTV News Toronto that she was purchasing a lotto ticket inside the convenience store when the façade of the building started to move, and she heard the sounds of bricks cracking.
The woman said that her husband, who was waiting outside with their dog at the time, also noticed and screamed for her to get to safety.
“I was in shock. I was so scared,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, the house could have fallen on top of me.’”
Max Hung, who lives in the building, was in a virtual work meeting when firefighters pounded on his door.
“I heard the creaking and the cracking as it happened. I was like, 'Oh, whatever, this happens all the time,'” he told CTV News Toronto. “The firemen came up and they’re pounding on everyone’s doors just like seriously yelling at everyone to get out of there.”
Dundas Street remains closed from Augusta to Denison Avenues, and Jessop said that the road will likely be off limits “for the foreseeable future.”
With files from Bryann Aguilar and Chris Fox
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What do marijuana, the death penalty and fracking have in common? Kamala Harris shifted positions on them
Politicians often recalibrate in the face of shifting public opinions and circumstances. Across two decades in elected offices, U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris is no exception.
Demolition of sagging Toronto building continues
Crews continue to take apart a building near Toronto’s busy Kensington Market that was at risk of collapsing Friday. Heavy machinery remained at the site of the two-storey building on Dundas Street near Augusta Avenue Saturday morning as parts of the structure were demolished piece by piece.
DEVELOPING Hurricane Ernesto makes landfall on Bermuda as a category 1 storm
Hurricane Ernesto made landfall on the tiny British Atlantic territory of Bermuda early Saturday as residents hunkered down.
The attack that seemed unthinkable until last week: How Russia looked the wrong way as Ukraine invaded
The idea that Ukraine could turn the tables on Russia and burst onto the territory of its much bigger neighbour seemed unthinkable to most observers before last week. The shock operation has raised questions about the effectiveness of Russia's surveillance.
Disney has a price problem. It has ambitious plans to fix that
Disney recently announced a huge slate of projects for parks and cruises in front of 12,000 of its most loyal fans, who will almost certainly return to Disney's theme parks to experience those new offerings, no matter what it costs.
London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue and husband Morgan Rielly welcome first child
London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue has welcomed her first child with husband and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman, Morgan Rielly.
Countdown's on: One month until Parliament resumes, pair of byelections
Friday marked the one month countdown to Parliament resuming and voters going to the polls in a pair of byelections in Manitoba and Quebec. With the sun starting to set on the Canadian political summer, here's what you need to know about the key political happenings between now and when MPs return to Ottawa.
Starbucks is sued again for alleged stealing concept for coffee-flavoured lipstick
Starbucks has been sued for a third time by a company that accused the coffee chain of stealing its concept for coffee-flavored lipstick and lip gloss.
Make eye exams part of the back-to-school checklist. Your kids and their teachers will thank you
Experts say late summer is a great moment to add an eye test to the back-to-school checklist.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Large area of Montreal under boil-water advisory after 'enormous' water main erupts
About 150,000 homes are under a boil-water advisory and multiple roads are closed after a massive water main break in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough sent water spewing several metres into the air, flooding streets and basements.
-
CTV News Montreal broadcasts to be affected by water main break
CTV News Montreal broadcasts will continue to be affected by technical issues caused by flooding as a result of the water main break on Aug. 16, 2024.
-
Cyclist seriously injured in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Montreal
A cyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on Friday evening in Montreal.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special weather statement in Ottawa: Significant rainfall amounting to 80 mm this weekend
The capital is under a special weather statement this weekend, as a significant rainfall bringing 40 to 80 millimeters of rain is in the forecast.
-
The Ottawa Hospital and CHEO withdraw from Capital Pride parade
The Ottawa Hospital and CHEO are the latest organizations to withdraw from the annual Capital Pride parade following organizers pledging solidarity with Palestinians in a statement earlier this month.
-
Trailer crosses median, collides with 2 others on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario
No serious injuries were reported following an incident involving a tractor trailer truck on Highway 401 eastbound in eastern Ontario Saturday morning, said the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Northern Ontario
-
Police trying to ID four boaters who drove dangerously close to swimming children
Police in northern Ontario are trying to identify a group of four people in a boat who drove dangerously close to a group of youths who were swimming in a lake near Blind River, Ont., this week.
-
CN begins repairs after railway bridge collapse in northern Ontario
Work has begun to repair a northern Ontario railway bridge that collapsed Wednesday and to clean up the subsequent oil spill.
-
NDP riding association calls on embattled northern Ont. MPP to resign
In light of an investigation that uncovered his sexual harassment of a former staffer, the NDP riding association in Algoma-Manitoulin is calling on MPP Michael Mantha to resign.
Kitchener
-
Delayed police response to David Sherk sighting in Thorold
CTV News has learned new details about David Sherk’s arrest at a Thorold, Ont. home.
-
Cat thought to have been tied up, shot with paintball gun in North Dumfries, Ont.
A cat rescue in Kitchener, Ont., believes an animal in its care was tied up and used as a paintball target.
-
Boris Panovski found not guilty in retrial of Don Frigo shooting death
Boris Panovski, previously convicted in the shooting death of a competing dog owner, has been found not guilty in a re-trial.
London
-
Boris Panovski found not guilty in retrial of Don Frigo shooting death
Boris Panovski, previously convicted in the shooting death of a competing dog owner, has been found not guilty in a re-trial.
-
London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue and husband Morgan Rielly welcome first child
London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue has welcomed her first child with husband and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman, Morgan Rielly.
-
Assault charges laid following incident at Sarnia encampment
The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) has laid assault charges following an incident at an encampment in the city.
Windsor
-
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Algae bloom test on Lake St. Clair exceeds acceptable limit
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has kept up with testing on the algae bloom at Lake St. Clair.
-
Municipalities call for a shelter solution
Ontario municipalities say there were 1,400 encampments last year and the City of Windsor is not immune.
Barrie
-
SIU invokes mandate after fatal police-involved shooting in Innisfil
One man is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police in Innisfil.
-
Couple faces charges in connection with attempted murder case in Midland
A Midland man is facing two counts of attempted murder following what police called a hit-and-run early Monday morning.
-
Barrie councillors calling for provincial government to address doctor shortage
Ahead of a major gathering next week of municipal leaders from across Ontario, the Barrie City Council is taking a stand and calling for action on the province's healthcare system.
Winnipeg
-
Sounds of summer: Notable Manitobans weigh in on the ultimate summer playlist
CTV News Winnipeg gathered the best summer songs—from the past and present—by reaching out to notable Manitobans, including Mayor Scott Gillinham, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey, and singer Chantal Kreviazuk
-
Manitoba RCMP investigating triple homicide in McCreary
Manitoba RCMP is investigating after four people were found dead in McCreary on Friday, including three deaths being investigated as a triple homicide.
-
Theft at 'epidemic levels' says construction business owner
A construction business owner said thieves are constantly stealing from his construction sites, costing him $15,000 this year alone. The thefts are taking place even when his employees are present.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass through Atlantic Canada, but may escape worst-case scenario: forecasters
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
-
Two people killed in head-on collision in Antigonish County
Two people are dead after two vehicles collided in Lower South River, N.S., shortly after midnight.
-
'Nothing is going to move': How a rail lockout might impact the Maritimes
Trains were running at the hump yard in Moncton on Friday, but they could come to a screeching halt in a few days.
N.L.
-
Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass through Atlantic Canada, but may escape worst-case scenario: forecasters
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
-
Captain Newfoundland, a 'psychedelic,' meditating provincial superhero, is about to go national
A pair of young filmmakers take aim at Newfoundland’s one-of-a-kind superhero, who patrolled the airwaves of late night television.
-
Memorial University chair resigns after sharing pro-Palestinian email with alum's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has resigned after he was criticized for forwarding a pro-Palestinian campaign email he received from an alumna to her father.
Edmonton
-
More than 500 residents return to Jasper as officials examine housing options
Jasper residents began to return home Friday morning after a wildfire destroyed about a third of the townsite in late July.
-
Deadly violence persists in Gaza despite mediators' hopes for a truce
As mediators expressed optimism for an imminent ceasefire deal, violence raged on Saturday in the Gaza Strip, where an Israeli airstrike killed at least 18 people, all from the same family.
-
RCMP insist murder suspect who fled after man's fatal shooting is still in Alberta
Mounties say the remaining suspect being sought in a deadly roadside shooting near Calgary is believed to still be in the province.
Calgary
-
Plane crash lands on golf course near Calgary airport; pilot suffers minor injuries
A small plane with a single pilot crash landed on a golf course near the Calgary International Airport on Friday afternoon.
-
Body found as police respond to shooting call in Carrington
Calgary police say they're investigating a suspicious death in the community of Carrington.
-
Deadly violence persists in Gaza despite mediators' hopes for a truce
As mediators expressed optimism for an imminent ceasefire deal, violence raged on Saturday in the Gaza Strip, where an Israeli airstrike killed at least 18 people, all from the same family.
Regina
-
Man seriously injured after collision involving scooter: Regina police
Regina police say a man was seriously injured after a motor vehicle collision involving a scooter on Friday morning.
-
How poor does the air quality need to be before CFL would stop tonight's Riders game?
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are scheduled to host the Montreal Alouettes under the lights at Mosaic Stadium Friday night at 7:00, if air quality in the city stays at level the CFL deems safe.
-
Here's what’s happening in Regina this weekend
The weekend is looking to be another nice one in the Queen City and there is a plethora of events for people to attend.
Saskatoon
-
Four candidates running for Saskatoon mayor's office
As November approaches, the Saskatoon mayoral race is heating up, with key candidates now stepping forward and outlining their platforms.
-
Saskatoon house fire sends one person to hospital
One person has been taken to hospital after a house fire in the Richmond Heights neighborhood Friday morning.
-
Police investigating suspicious death in Saskatoon
The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a suspicious death on the 200 block of Avenue I South.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver activist appears on Iranian TV months after rally arrest
A B.C. activist has appeared on Iranian state television months after an investigation into hate speech during a Vancouver rally.
-
'There needs to be changes': Downtown Vancouver store fed up after spending $300K to fight constant crime
The owners of a thrift store on Vancouver's Granville strip are fed up after spending $300,000 to fight off what they describe as escalating crime over the past three years.
-
This Whistler mansion just hit the market for $25.5M
The latest mega-mansion to hit the market in Whistler, B.C., is the most expensive residential listing within a Canadian mountain resort town, according to its listing agent.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria mayor slams B.C. premier's comments on firefighter suspension
The mayor of Victoria says she is 'extremely disappointed' in B.C. Premier David Eby for publicly weighing in on the suspension of a city firefighter this week.
-
Lonely donkey experiences 'pure joy' playing with yoga ball
When Earl the donkey first arrived at the animal sanctuary, he was devastated.
-
B.C. man who said he was 'joking around' when he fatally shot girlfriend sentenced to 4 years
A man who told police he was "joking around" with his girlfriend when he fatally shot her in the head has been sentenced to four years in prison for manslaughter with an additional six months for possessing a rifle without a licence.