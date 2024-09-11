Suspect extradited from Florida to face charges in $6M 'fraudulent-billing scheme' in Toronto

Police have arrested a 51-year-old man who allegedly billed a property management company for millions of dollars in work that was never done.

The authorities say that the “large-scale, fraudulent-billing scheme” took place between 2017 and 2022 and was related to a commercial project in the Richmond Street and University Avenue area.

Police allege that the suspect billed his employer, the property management company, for work that was not done and supplies that were not ordered with losses attributed to the scheme totalling approximately $6 million.

The accused subsequently relocated to the United States, police say.

But in a news release issued on Wednesday, the authorities confirmed that he was extradited from Orlando, Florida last week and now faces criminal charges in Toronto.

Kashif Khan, 51, formerly of Mississauga, is charged with fraud over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and laundering the proceeds of crime.

“The Toronto Police Service would like to thank the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the United States Marshals Service for their assistance with this matter,” the news release notes.