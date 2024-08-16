Crews tear down downtown Toronto building at risk of collapsing
Crews have started tearing down the façade of a downtown Toronto building that was leaning towards the sidewalk and was at risk of a collapse.
An excavator was seen Friday night demolishing the compromised front of the two-storey building near Kensington Market.
An excavator tears down a two-storey building near Kensington Market on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (CP24)
Toronto Fire Deputy Chief Jim Jessop told reporters earlier that a full investigation would be conducted once the building is brought down to determine what might have caused the structural issues.
“Our goal is to have it brought down in a controlled manner,” he said.
Firefighters were initially dispatched to the building on Dundas Street near Augusta Avenue at around 10 a.m. after some construction workers across the street witnessed its façade move and called 911.
Jessop said that upon arrival, crews immediately established a “collapse zone” around the building, which has a convenience store on its main floor and apartments on its second floor.
He said that the building, as well as several adjoining buildings, have since been evacuated. According to Toronto Fire Services (TFS), emergency crews escorted up to 10 people out of the impacted buildings.
“The roof structure is absolutely compromised, and you can actually see the facade has moved (towards the street), so that is why we are working diligently to get gas and hydro removed in the event it comes down prior to a controlled demolition,” Jessop told reporters at the scene Friday morning.
“One way or another, that portion of the building will be brought down at some point today.”
Emergency services attend the scene as structural faults cause a two-story building to lean over a side walk in downtown Toronto on Friday August 16, 2024. Toronto Fire Services say the two-storey building downtown has been evacuated and warns it risks collapsing after its roof was compromised. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Images from the scene show the top floor of the building teetering toward the street, with significant damage visible on its roof, a portion of which has already collapsed.
In a post to social media late Friday afternoon, TFS said it was working with utility companies and a demolition crew to “make (the) scene safe for a controlled remedy as soon as feasible.”
Suya Lee told CTV News Toronto that she was purchasing a lotto ticket inside the convenience store when the façade of the building started to move, and she heard the sounds of bricks cracking.
The woman said that her husband, who was waiting outside with their dog at the time, also noticed and screamed for her to get to safety.
“I was in shock. I was so scared,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, the house could have fallen on top of me.’”
Emergency services attend the scene as structural faults cause a two-story building to lean over a side walk in downtown Toronto on Friday August 16, 2024. Toronto Fire Services say the two-storey building downtown has been evacuated and warns it risks collapsing after its roof was compromised. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Max Hung, who lives in the building, was in a virtual work meeting when firefighters pounded on his door.
“I heard the creaking and the cracking as it happened. I was like, oh, whatever, this happens all the time,” he told CTV News Toronto. “The firemen came up and they’re pounding on everyone’s doors just like seriously yelling at everyone to get out of there.”
Dundas Street remains closed from Augusta to Denison Avenues, and Jessop said that the road will likely be off limits “for the foreseeable future.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Manitoba RCMP investigating triple homicide in McCreary
Manitoba RCMP is investigating after four people were found dead in McCreary on Friday, including three deaths being investigated as a triple homicide.
Jacob Hoggard has begun serving prison sentence after appeal dismissed
Ontario's top court has upheld the sexual assault conviction of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the former frontman for the band Hedley.
Ukrainian forces left a path of destruction in Russia operation
A trail of destruction lies in the path that Ukrainian forces carved on their risky incursion into Russia, blasting through the border and eventually into the town of Sudzha, where Associated Press journalists travelled Friday on a Ukrainian government-organized trip.
Victoria mayor slams B.C. premier's comments on firefighter suspension
The mayor of Victoria says she is 'extremely disappointed' in B.C. Premier David Eby for publicly weighing in on the suspension of a city firefighter this week.
London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue and husband Morgan Rielly welcome first child
London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue has welcomed her first child with husband and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman, Morgan Rielly.
Crews tear down downtown Toronto building at risk of collapsing
Crews have started tearing down the façade of a downtown Toronto building that was leaning towards the sidewalk and was at risk of a collapse.
Boy pleads guilty to murder in stabbing death of 12-year-old girl in Toronto apartment
A boy accused of fatally stabbing a girl inside a Scarborough apartment last fall when they were both 12 years old has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, his lawyer confirms.
Plane crash lands on golf course near Calgary airport; pilot suffers minor injuries
A small plane with a single pilot crash landed on a golf course near the Calgary International Airport on Friday afternoon.
NDP riding association calls on embattled northern Ont. MPP to resign
In light of an investigation that uncovered his sexual harassment of a former staffer, the NDP riding association in Algoma-Manitoulin is calling on MPP Michael Mantha to resign.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Large area of Montreal under boil-water advisory after 'enormous' water main erupts
About 150,000 homes are under a boil-water advisory and multiple roads are closed after a massive water main break in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough sent water spewing several metres into the air, flooding streets and basements.
-
Major water main break in Montreal telling of ageing infrastructure, says expert
The water main break in downtown Montreal on Friday is the second major piping issue on the island in a little over a month and could be telling of the city's ageing water infrastructure, according to a civil engineer.
-
Days before school year begins, more than 5,700 teaching positions unfilled in Quebec
Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville says there are still 5,704 teaching positions to be filled in the province's schools, weeks before the new school year begins.
Ottawa
-
The Ottawa Hospital and CHEO withdraw from Capital Pride parade
The Ottawa Hospital and CHEO are the latest organizations to withdraw from the annual Capital Pride parade following organizers pledging solidarity with Palestinians in a statement earlier this month.
-
Ottawa mayor says he won't participate in events organized by Capital Pride following pro-Palestinian statement
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he will not be participating in any events organized by Capital Pride this year following the organization's statement earlier this month expressing solidarity with Palestinians.
-
OPP helicopter helps police stop motorcyclist speeding 150 km/h on Hwy. 417
An Ontario Provincial Police helicopter helped police track down a speeding motorcycle in Ottawa's west end Thursday night.
Northern Ontario
-
CN begins repairs after railway bridge collapse in northern Ontario
Work has begun to repair a northern Ontario railway bridge that collapsed Wednesday and to clean up the subsequent oil spill.
-
Police trying to ID four boaters who drove dangerously close to swimming children
Police in northern Ontario are trying to identify a group of four people in a boat who drove dangerously close to a group of youths who were swimming in a lake near Blind River, Ont., this week.
-
NDP riding association calls on embattled northern Ont. MPP to resign
In light of an investigation that uncovered his sexual harassment of a former staffer, the NDP riding association in Algoma-Manitoulin is calling on MPP Michael Mantha to resign.
Kitchener
-
Delayed police response to David Sherk sighting in Thorold
CTV News has learned new details about David Sherk’s arrest at a Thorold, Ont. home.
-
Cat thought to have been tied up, shot with paintball gun in North Dumfries, Ont.
A cat rescue in Kitchener, Ont., believes an animal in its care was tied up and used as a paintball target.
-
Boris Panovski found not guilty in retrial of Don Frigo shooting death
Boris Panovski, previously convicted in the shooting death of a competing dog owner, has been found not guilty in a re-trial.
London
-
Boris Panovski found not guilty in retrial of Don Frigo shooting death
Boris Panovski, previously convicted in the shooting death of a competing dog owner, has been found not guilty in a re-trial.
-
London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue and husband Morgan Rielly welcome first child
London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue has welcomed her first child with husband and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman, Morgan Rielly.
-
Assault charges laid following incident at Sarnia encampment
The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) has laid assault charges following an incident at an encampment in the city.
Windsor
-
Algae bloom test on Lake St. Clair exceeds acceptable limit
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has kept up with testing on the algae bloom at Lake St. Clair.
-
Municipalities call for a shelter solution
Ontario municipalities say there were 1,400 encampments last year and the City of Windsor is not immune.
-
County Road 2, Belle River, closed due to collision
County Road 2 in Belle River is closed between St. Clair Road and County Road 31 following a collision.
Barrie
-
SIU invokes mandate after fatal police-involved shooting in Innisfil
One man is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police in Innisfil.
-
Couple faces charges in connection with attempted murder case in Midland
A Midland man is facing two counts of attempted murder following what police called a hit-and-run early Monday morning.
-
Barrie councillors calling for provincial government to address doctor shortage
Ahead of a major gathering next week of municipal leaders from across Ontario, the Barrie City Council is taking a stand and calling for action on the province's healthcare system.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP investigating triple homicide in McCreary
Manitoba RCMP is investigating after four people were found dead in McCreary on Friday, including three deaths being investigated as a triple homicide.
-
Theft at 'epidemic levels' says construction business owner
A construction business owner said thieves are constantly stealing from his construction sites, costing him $15,000 this year alone. The thefts are taking place even when his employees are present.
-
'We failed': Manitoba health authority admits to error that led to burial mix-up
A northern Manitoba First Nations community and the province's health authority are searching for answers after a family received -- and buried -- the remains of the wrong person.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass through Atlantic Canada, but may escape worst-case scenario: forecasters
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
-
Two people killed in head-on collision in Antigonish County
Two people are dead after two vehicles collided in Lower South River, N.S., shortly after midnight.
-
'Nothing is going to move': How a rail lockout might impact the Maritimes
Trains were running at the hump yard in Moncton on Friday, but they could come to a screeching halt in a few days.
N.L.
-
Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass through Atlantic Canada, but may escape worst-case scenario: forecasters
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
-
Captain Newfoundland, a 'psychedelic,' meditating provincial superhero, is about to go national
A pair of young filmmakers take aim at Newfoundland’s one-of-a-kind superhero, who patrolled the airwaves of late night television.
-
Memorial University chair resigns after sharing pro-Palestinian email with alum's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has resigned after he was criticized for forwarding a pro-Palestinian campaign email he received from an alumna to her father.
Edmonton
-
More than 500 residents return to Jasper as officials examine housing options
Jasper residents began to return home Friday morning after a wildfire destroyed about a third of the townsite in late July.
-
RCMP insist murder suspect who fled after man's fatal shooting is still in Alberta
Mounties say the remaining suspect being sought in a deadly roadside shooting near Calgary is believed to still be in the province.
-
10-year-old hit by SUV in marked crosswalk in south Edmonton: police
A 10-year-old child was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash on Friday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Body found as police respond to shooting call in Carrington
Calgary police say they're investigating a suspicious death in the community of Carrington.
-
Plane crash lands on golf course near Calgary airport; pilot suffers minor injuries
A small plane with a single pilot crash landed on a golf course near the Calgary International Airport on Friday afternoon.
-
12-year-old girl assaulted at Calgary park, suspect sought by police
Calgary police are trying to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old girl at the Prairie Winds Park earlier this week.
Regina
-
Man seriously injured after collision involving scooter: Regina police
Regina police say a man was seriously injured after a motor vehicle collision involving a scooter on Friday morning.
-
How poor does the air quality need to be before CFL would stop tonight's Riders game?
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are scheduled to host the Montreal Alouettes under the lights at Mosaic Stadium Friday night at 7:00, if air quality in the city stays at level the CFL deems safe.
-
Here's what’s happening in Regina this weekend
The weekend is looking to be another nice one in the Queen City and there is a plethora of events for people to attend.
Saskatoon
-
Four candidates running for Saskatoon mayor's office
As November approaches, the Saskatoon mayoral race is heating up, with key candidates now stepping forward and outlining their platforms.
-
Saskatoon house fire sends one person to hospital
One person has been taken to hospital after a house fire in the Richmond Heights neighborhood Friday morning.
-
Police investigating suspicious death in Saskatoon
The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a suspicious death on the 200 block of Avenue I South.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver activist appears on Iranian TV months after rally arrest
A B.C. activist has appeared on Iranian state television months after an investigation into hate speech during a Vancouver rally.
-
'There needs to be changes': Downtown Vancouver store fed up after spending $300K to fight constant crime
The owners of a thrift store on Vancouver's Granville strip are fed up after spending $300,000 to fight off what they describe as escalating crime over the past three years.
-
This Whistler mansion just hit the market for $25.5M
The latest mega-mansion to hit the market in Whistler, B.C., is the most expensive residential listing within a Canadian mountain resort town, according to its listing agent.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria mayor slams B.C. premier's comments on firefighter suspension
The mayor of Victoria says she is 'extremely disappointed' in B.C. Premier David Eby for publicly weighing in on the suspension of a city firefighter this week.
-
Lonely donkey experiences 'pure joy' playing with yoga ball
When Earl the donkey first arrived at the animal sanctuary, he was devastated.
-
B.C. man who said he was 'joking around' when he fatally shot girlfriend sentenced to 4 years
A man who told police he was "joking around" with his girlfriend when he fatally shot her in the head has been sentenced to four years in prison for manslaughter with an additional six months for possessing a rifle without a licence.