Suspects sought after man found critically injured in Oshawa park

A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo.
Police in Durham Region are investigating after a man was critically injured during an assault at an Oshawa park on Tuesday evening.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said around 7:45 p.m. they were responding to a call near Centre Street South and John Street West when a bystander approached them to report that a person had just been assaulted.

They said that officers were led to Memorial Park where they found a male with serious injuries.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where it was determined that his injuries were life-threatening. He was then transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre, police said.

The suspects fled the area before police arrived. Police have not released any descriptions at this time.

Anyone with video footage or info about this incident is asked to contact Det. Const. Dowdle of DRPS’s Central East Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2765, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

