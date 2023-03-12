Dellen Millard, Mark Smich murder appeals reopen wounds for victim's family, 10 years later
It's been more than 10 years since Linda Babcock's daughter was murdered, a decade's worth of milestones and memories she says were stolen by the men who killed her child.
When Dellen Millard and Mark Smich make their appeals before Ontario's highest court starting Monday, they will be entitled to reduced sentences for their multiple murder convictions -- cutting 50 years and 25 years off their respective parole ineligibility periods.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Babcock says when that happens, she'll feel like justice for her daughter, Laura Babcock, will have been stolen too.
"She gets no justice whatsoever," Linda Babcock said in an interview.
"My feeling is if you point a gun and shoot somebody then you do it to somebody else, those are two murders and they should be treated (as such)."
A panel of Ontario Appeal Court justices are scheduled this coming week to hear Millard's and Smich's appeals of their high-profile convictions for murdering Laura Babcock and Tim Bosma. Millard is also appealing his conviction of murdering his father, Wayne Millard, an aviation executive whose death was initially ruled a suicide.
Dellen Millard and his once-close friend Smich were handed life sentences and consecutive, rather than concurrent, 25-year periods of parole ineligibility for each first-degree murder conviction.
Smich was to be parole ineligible for 50 years, Millard for 75 years.
The Supreme Court then decided last year, in a case brought by Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette, that those types of stacked terms amounted to cruel and unusual punishment.
Millard and Smich now qualify for a shortened sentence of 25 years in prison with no parole.
With their appeals set to be heard over the course of five days, Babcock said she feels like all the horror of the past is being brought up again.
"It's devastating for us," she said. "Plus, once the 25 years are up, then we have to start going to parole hearings and giving a victim impact statement."
A jury in June 2016 first found Millard and Smich guilty of murdering Bosma, a 32-year-old man whose body was burned in an incinerator after he took the two men out for a test drive of his pickup truck in May 2013.
The Crown argued the same incinerator was used to get rid of the body of 23-year-old Laura Babcock, theorizing Millard was motivated to kill his one-time lover to settle a love triangle with his then-current girlfriend.
Babcock vanished in July 2012. Her last eight phone calls were to Millard and police tracked the movements of her phone to Millard's home. Babcock's phone stopped pinging cell towers shortly thereafter.
Her body has never been found.
Toronto police also reopened an investigation into Wayne Millard's death shortly after his son was charged with Bosma's murder. Dellen Millard said he found his father dead in his home with a bullet through his eye. A jury convicted Millard of first-degree murder in his father's death and a judge handed him his third consecutive sentence.
Wayne Millard (left), Laura Babcock (centre), and Tim Bosma (right) are seen in these images.
He was to serve 75 years before being able to apply for parole, the longest consecutive sentence in Canada shared by only a handful of other convicted multiple murderers.
The calls for harsher sentences are an understandable response from victims' families, says University of Ottawa professor Carissima Mathen, a criminal and constitutional law expert.
But decision makers, she says, should consider a legal system has to be at its strongest in the moments it's pressured to enact the most punishing forms of justice. A cornerstone of that is the possibility people can change.
It also doesn't take away from the reality a person serving a life sentence may never be released from prison, and even if they are, that release is limited, Mathen said. Parole is not guaranteed, and if granted comes with conditions.
A parole board will, for example, consider a person's conduct in prison. Last week, Millard was found guilty of assault for his role in the alleged stabbing of another inmate in December 2021.
"Many people will serve the rest of their life in prison," Mathen said.
Dellen Millard (left) and Mark Smich (right) are seen in these images.
Smich's written arguments on appeal in the Babcock and Bosma cases frame him as the victim of two allegedly prejudicial trials that failed to distinguish what he argues was the weak evidence against him and the strong case against his co-accused. He asks the court to toss out his convictions and order new trials.
In the Babcock case, for example, he argues the evidence against him was based in large part on his actions after the offence, arguing the judge failed to properly instruct the jury about how to determine his level of liability on a charge of planned and deliberate murder. Part of his appeal in the Bosma case will call into question the admissibility of rap lyrics he had penned that were used against him as evidence at trial.
The Crown argues the judges properly and carefully instructed the jury in what were lengthy and complex cases, while fairly balancing the interests of Smich and Millard.
Millard's appeal in the Babcock case, prepared by his lawyer, argues in part that the judge improperly denied him an adjournment to get a lawyer, undermining his right to a fair trial.
The Crown argues the judge was correct to deny the adjournment, pointing to a review that found Millard had been repeatedly helped by the court to get a lawyer, expressed desire to represent himself, had the money to get a lawyer, and still had enough time to get one after the adjournment was denied.
Millard is representing himself on the appeal of his convictions for murdering Bosma and his father. The court confirmed Friday it had not received written arguments for his Bosma and Millard appeals.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How a Toronto-made AI therapist could bridge the gap in Canada’s mental health-care system
Artificial intelligence is increasingly being incorporated into people's daily lives, including in mental health care in Canada. Many telehealth companies are using AI to give personalized health care to patients, and most use text as a main form of communication.
More coverage disruptions at BBC as Lineker crisis deepens
The BBC's sports coverage faced a second day of severe disruptions Sunday as dozens of staff refused to work in solidarity with top soccer host Gary Lineker, who was suspended by the broadcaster after he tweeted criticism of the British government's asylum policy.
After 90 RCMP Musical Ride performances, Noble finds new home with King Charles
King Charles III has a brand new horse — a gift from the RCMP in honour of his coronation.
Canadians competing in top categories at tonight's Oscars
Canadians are well-positioned ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, competing in some of the top categories at tonight's Academy Awards. Ontario-born filmmakers Sarah Polley and James Cameron are both vying for best picture for their movies 'Women Talking' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water.'
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Academy Awards tonight
Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, where 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' comes in the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past 'the slap' of last year's ceremony.
Police: Stalker kills woman, husband in Seattle-area home
A longhaul truck driver from Texas who became obsessed with a software engineer in Washington state after meeting her through a social media chatroom app killed her, her husband and himself after stalking them for months, police said.
Americans' fun road trip to Mexico became days of horror
It was supposed to be a fun road trip to Mexico, a post-pandemic adventure for a group of childhood friends, but once they got to Mexico, the trip took a terrible turn. Two members of the group would never make it home.
Dellen Millard, Mark Smich murder appeals reopen wounds for victim's family, 10 years later
When Dellen Millard and Mark Smich make their appeals before Ontario's highest court starting Monday, they will be entitled to reduced sentences for their multiple murder convictions -- cutting 50 years and 25 years off their respective parole ineligibility periods.
Flair Airlines has four planes seized in commercial dispute
Flair Airlines had four aircraft seized on Saturday as a result of a commercial dispute with a New-York based hedge fund and aircraft lessor, resulting in flight cancellations, a spokesman for the ultra-low cost carrier said.
Montreal
-
'She's a trooper': Survivor of Herron care home crisis celebrates 100th birthday
Forty-seven seniors died during the COVID-19 pandemic after they were abandoned at the Herron care home in Dorval, Que. Antonietta Pollice survived. And on Saturday, she celebrated a milestone: her 100th birthday.
-
Three years in: Quebec hasn't seen the last of COVID-19, says doctor
It's been a tumultuous three years since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the situation in Canada is relatively stable. But, as one Quebec doctor points out, stable does not mean over -- far from it.
-
Impaired driving suspected in Monteregie crash that left 1 dead, 4 injured
A young man who was driving the wrong way on Highway 20 in the Montérégie region was arrested after a head-on collision killed one person and left four others injured.
London
-
Suspect in northeast London, Ont. standoff in custody, two officers injured
UPDATED I A London, Ont. man has been arrested in relation to an investigation in the northeast end of the city that commenced early Saturday morning. Throughout the course of the day, police negotiated with a barricaded man, who they believed to be in possession of a gun, inside of an apartment building located at 621 Kipps Lane
-
Flair Airlines has four planes seized in commercial dispute
Flair Airlines had four aircraft seized on Saturday as a result of a commercial dispute with a New-York based hedge fund and aircraft lessor, resulting in flight cancellations, a spokesman for the ultra-low cost carrier said.
-
OPP investigating after two homes shot at with firearm
Oxford County OPP are investigating and are appealing to the public for help after two homes were repeatedly shot at over the past week.
Kitchener
-
-
'We're just so fortunate that he's still with us': Parents of LRT crash victim speak out
A 16-year-old remains in hospital after a collision with an LRT train in front of a Kitchener high school.
-
One person dead after crash in Woolwich Township
Waterloo regional police said a 22-year-old woman has died after an early morning collision in Woolwich Township on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
‘Ceremonial and Sacred’ headdress stolen ahead of Little Native Hockey League tournament
The Chief of the Nipissing First Nation’s truck was stolen early Saturday morning in Mississauga and with it a “ceremonial and sacred” headdress.
-
How a Toronto-made AI therapist could bridge the gap in Canada’s mental health-care system
Artificial intelligence is increasingly being incorporated into people's daily lives, including in mental health care in Canada. Many telehealth companies are using AI to give personalized health care to patients, and most use text as a main form of communication.
-
A new urine test can detect bladder cancer up to 12 years before diagnosis: study
A simple urine test may be able to detect bladder cancer years before any symptoms show up due to genetic mutations, according to a new study.
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario roofing company warns of door-to-door scam using its name
The owner of an eastern Ontario roofing company says he received three calls in one day about a door-to-door scam using its name.
-
Things to do around Ottawa during the March Break
It's March Break for thousands of students and teachers in the Ottawa area. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in the Ottawa area this week during March Break.
-
Here's when Ottawa could see snow over March Break
Environment Canada is calling for 5 to 10 cm of snow for Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Monday, with more snow possible on Tuesday.
Windsor
-
Downtown fire causes $125K in damages, 5 people displaced
An investigation is underway after a structure fire in downtown Windsor caused $125,000 in damage and displaced five people in the early morning hours of Sunday.
-
Springing forward: How do Windsorites feel about daylight savings?
With Sunday marking daylight saving time and many people losing an hour of sleep, CTV Windsor decided to hit the streets to see what Windsorites really think of the time change, and why it could soon become a thing of the past.
-
Meta to block access to news on Facebook, Instagram if Online News Act adopted as-is
Canadians would no longer be able to access news on Facebook or Instagram if the federal government's proposed Online News Act passes in its current form, the parent company behind the two popular social media platforms said.
Barrie
-
Multiple people injured after vehicle collides with train
Paramedics say multiple people have been sent to hospital with serious injuries following a crash between a car and train in Oro-Medonte on Saturday.
-
Dellen Millard, Mark Smich murder appeals reopen wounds for victim's family, 10 years later
When Dellen Millard and Mark Smich make their appeals before Ontario's highest court starting Monday, they will be entitled to reduced sentences for their multiple murder convictions -- cutting 50 years and 25 years off their respective parole ineligibility periods.
-
Trade workers hope mandatory credit will help fill Simcoe County's employment gap
On Friday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced that Grade 9 students would be required to take a trade or technological education credit beginning next year to graduate.
Atlantic
-
Drag Queen book reading sparks duelling protests in Moncton
Two protests took place outside the Moncton Main Library on Saturday in response to a Drag Queen book reading event.
-
37th annual ringette tournament returns, bringing together hundreds of Maritime athletes
After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the Riverview-Dieppe Ringette Tournament returned to Greater Moncton, N.B., this weekend -- hosting 90 teams from across the Maritimes
-
Cape Breton police issue emergency alert after early morning shooting in Sydney Mines
An emergency alert was issued around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, after police say there was an early morning shooting incident on Barrington Street in Sydney Mines, N.S.
Calgary
-
Banner raised to honour the original Hitman
It was a great day for The Hitman, but not so hot for the Hitmen.
-
Let's talk about sex: Calgary research lab providing information for disabled
Online dating can be a challenge for anyone, but Andrew Gurza has more hurdles than most.
-
The Weeknd wins big at pre-telecast Junos, Arkells take sixth group of the year award
The Weeknd has another armful of Juno Awards for his shelf this year, but the Canadian superstar didn't show up in Edmonton to accept them.
Vancouver
-
Appeal court dismisses District of North Vancouver's bid to avoid paying woman $900K
B.C.'s highest court has rejected the District of North Vancouver's attempt to avoid paying $900,000 in compensation to a woman whose home it expropriated for highway construction in 2019.
-
Duelling protests in Vancouver on 3-year pandemic anniversary
Saturday marks the third anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic.
-
Woman forced to flee Afghanistan reunited with her dog nearly 2 years later
A woman who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban took over in 2021 was reunited with her dog near the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Surrey, B.C., Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Moving forward: Edmonton doctor recalls highs and lows of working during COVID-19
A local doctor who worked in a COVID-19 ICU unit says she and her colleagues are just starting to process how Saturday marks three years since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic.
-
Notley accepts Edmonton-Strathcona nomination, rallies NDP volunteers ahead of election
After recently celebrating her 15th anniversary of serving in the Alberta Legislature, Rachel Notley accepted the NDP nomination to run again in Edmonton-Strathcona.
-
TV hit 'The Last of Us' expected to bring more filming opportunities to Alberta
The HBO TV series "The Last of Us" has not only made many Albertans proud to recognize their province on screen, but the wildly popular post-apocalyptic show is also expected to bring in more filming opportunities.