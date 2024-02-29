TORONTO
    • Daylight shooting in Rexdale leaves 1 man dead; 2 suspects sought

    One man is dead after he was shot at while inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a plaza in Rexdale Thursday afternoon.

    Police responded to a shooting call in the area of Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive, east of Highway 27, at around 12:45 p.m.

    "It was reported to police that the occupants of a vehicle were shooting into another vehicle," Det. Sgt. Al Bartlett of the homicide unit said.

    Footage from CP24's cameras shows a bullet-riddled white SUV in a plaza parking lot, which has multiple bullet holes visible in its front windshield directly in front of the steering wheel.

    Bartlett said officers located a man inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds. "Sadly, although life-saving measures were performed, the male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene," he said.

    Police have not released his identity.

    Witnesses told CP24 that they saw the victim's vehicle travelling in the parking lot when several shots were fired. It was then seen slowing down considerably, mounting a curb and crashing into another vehicle, the witnesses said.

    At least a dozen shell casings are also visible on the ground behind the SUV.

    Bartlett said police are looking for at least two suspects who fled in a four-door dark-coloured Honda last seen westbound on Finch Avenue.

    No further suspect description has been provided.

    Bartlett said there was no evidence to suggest that the victim returned fire.

    "We are currently using all of our available resources to determine who's responsible, including speaking to a number of witnesses here at the scene and reviewing video," Bartlett said.

    "We understand that a violent incident like the one that has happened here has a deep impact on the community and is incredibly jarring."

    When asked if the shooting was targeted, Bartlett said it is still too early in the investigation to determine the motive.

