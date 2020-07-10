Advertisement
Daylight shooting in Burlington, Ont. leaves one person dead
TORONTO -- A shooting at a plaza in Burlington, Ont. on Friday afternoon has left one person dead.
Shortly after 1 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Plains Road East and King Road for reports of shots fired.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located two victims. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.
Halton Regional Police said those responsible for the shooting remain at large. No suspect descriptions have been released thus far.
“Expect an ongoing heavy police presence in the area,” investigators said.
In the aftermath of the shooting, police said there is no ongoing or immediate threat to public safety.
Roads remain blocked off nearby as an investigation into the matter is conducted.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
This is a breaking news story. More details to come.