Daylight saving time in Ontario: When do the clocks fall back?

Ontarians will “gain” an hour this Sunday when the clocks fall back to mark the end of daylight saving time for 2024.

The bi-annual tradition, which was first adopted in Canada during the First World War as a means of increasing production, is aimed at giving people more daylight throughout the summer months.

While not observed in Saskatchewan, the Yukon, and a small region of eastern Quebec, Canadians from coast to coast to coast will set their clocks back by one hour starting at 2 a.m. on Nov. 3, in a return to standard time.

Ontario came close to implementing daylight saving time permanently in 2020, when the Time Amendment Act was passed. However, the government said it would only make the switch if Quebec and New York State did the same.

While a bill south of the border has never managed to make it out of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Quebec government announced last week it was launching public consultation on the twice-yearly time change. The government did not say whether or not it would act on those recommendations.

With files from The Canadian Press