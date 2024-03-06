TORONTO
Toronto

    • Cyclist seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in midtown Toronto

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24) A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
    A cyclist is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in midtown Toronto Wednesday night.

    Toronto police said it happened just before 9:15 p.m., in the area of Dupont and St. George streets, located in The Annex.

    Paramedics confirmed a man in his 40s was rushed to a local trauma centre.

    Officers say the driver remained on scene.

    Police warn of delays in the area and ask drivers to consider alternate routes at this time.

