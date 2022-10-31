CUPE announces mass walkout on Friday after Ontario introduces back-to-work legislation

A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers in Ontario is vowing to hold a province-wide day of protest on Friday, even as the government formally tables legislation intended to block them from striking.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce preventively tabled legislation on Monday afternoon which will "terminate any on-going strike" by the Canadian Union of Public Employees and instead impose a new four-year collective agreement on the approximately 55,000 members represented by the union.

But in a news conference held at Queen's Park following the tabling of the "Keeping Students in Schools Act," CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn promised that school support staff still intend to walk off the job on Friday.

"On Friday, regardless of what this legislation says our members will be engaging in a province-wide protest. That means no CUPE education workers will be at work. Instead, we will be taking a stand for public education for ourselves and for our future,” he said. "Our union and others have been effective in challenging governments in the courts and we won but all too late for workers. Enough is enough. We may in fact challenge this in court but we are first going to challenge it in our communities. We are not going to allow our rights to be legislated away."

The move to introduce back-to-work legislation comes one day CUPE provided the required five days of notice to formally begin job action.

While CUPE has vowed to fight the legislation, the Ford government has indicated that it will invoke the notwithstanding clause to protect the bill from legal challenges.

CUPE represents approximately 55,000 school support staff, including custodians, early childhood educators, education assistants, and administration staff.

The workers have been without a collective agreement since Aug. 31 and despite several rounds of talks, a new one has yet to be negotiated.

Among other things, CUPE wants a yearly wage increase of $3.25/hour (11.7 per cent), early childhood educators in every kindergarten class, five additional paid days before the start of the school year, 30 minutes of paid daily prep time, an increase in overtime pay, and a $100 million investment in new job creation.

The province's latest offer, proposed at an emergency mediated session on Sunday afternoon, is a four-year deal that includes a 2.5 per cent annual raise for workers who make under $43,000, and a 1.5 per cent yearly wage increase for those who make more. This is up from their initial offer of a two per cent annual increase for workers who make less than $40,000 and a 1.25 per cent raise otherwise.

Following Sunday’s meeting, Lecce said CUPE did not accept the government’s “more generous” offer and still intends to strike starting Friday.

He then indicated that the government had “no other choice but to introduce legislation, which will ensure that students remain in-class to catch up on their learning.”

The back-to-work legislation is expected to be passed by Thursday, preventing a strike.

“We believe children deserve to be in class. That is why we gave CUPE an opportunity yesterday and presented a better deal, 10 per cent over four years and the maintenance of the best benefits and pension and sick leave programs in the nation,” Lecce said during Question Period on Monday morning.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.