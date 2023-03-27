CTV News Toronto veteran Austin Delaney to retire after 34 years

After 34 years of telling Toronto’s stories, CTV News Toronto veteran Austin Delaney is retiring.

During Monday’s six o’clock newscast, Delaney announced his final day on-air will be Friday. It caps a 40-year journalism career, first on radio and then on television.

Watch Austin’s full announcement in the video above

“The privilege that CTV gives you, is that it gives you a front row on history,” he said. “You get to go to events, write a story and tell the audience what happened that day. I love that part of the job and I’m really going to miss that.”

Through his career, Delaney has covered the biggest events and most recognizable people – from the G20 riots where he exposed the black bloc vandals, the murder of 8-year-old Tori Stafford and subsequent criminal trial, Rob Ford’s chaotic mayoralty, where he questioned Toronto’s leader on allegations of crack cocaine use, and the Toronto van attack where he provided in-depth coverage on the lives of the victims and the impact of the tragedy on their loved ones and the community.

After 34 years with CTV News Toronto, Austin Delaney will retire. His last newscast will air on March 31, 2023. (CTV News Toronto)

“Thirty-four years, that’s more than half my life,” he said. “It’s time to take a break.”

Delaney's final newscast with CTV News Toronto will air at 6 p.m. on March 31.