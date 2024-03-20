TORONTO
Toronto

Crown, defence to address jury in trial of man accused of killing Toronto officer

The face of Toronto Police officer Jeffrey Northrup is seen on a plasma screen at his funeral service, in Toronto on July 12, 2021. Jury selection is expected to begin today in the trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago. Umar Zameer is charged with first-degree murder in the the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young The face of Toronto Police officer Jeffrey Northrup is seen on a plasma screen at his funeral service, in Toronto on July 12, 2021. Jury selection is expected to begin today in the trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago. Umar Zameer is charged with first-degree murder in the the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share

Prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to make their opening statements today in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer.

Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

Northrup, 55, died on July 2, 2021, after being struck by a vehicle as he was responding to a report of a robbery in an underground garage at Toronto City Hall.

He was a 31-year veteran of the Toronto police force.

Later today, jurors are set to begin hearing testimony from witnesses called by the prosecution.

The trial is expected to last until mid-April.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2024. 

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News