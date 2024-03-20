Crown, defence to address jury in trial of man accused of killing Toronto officer
Prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to make their opening statements today in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer.
Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.
Northrup, 55, died on July 2, 2021, after being struck by a vehicle as he was responding to a report of a robbery in an underground garage at Toronto City Hall.
He was a 31-year veteran of the Toronto police force.
Later today, jurors are set to begin hearing testimony from witnesses called by the prosecution.
The trial is expected to last until mid-April.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Did U.K. hospital staff try to snoop on Princess Kate's medical records? Privacy watchdog investigates
A British privacy watchdog said Wednesday it is looking into a report that staff at a private London hospital tried to snoop on the Princess of Wales’ medical records while she was a patient for abdominal surgery.
'A heart of gold': Former Calgary Flames enforcer Chris Simon dead at age 52
Chris Simon, once one of hockey's most feared enforcers, has died.
1,800-year-old Roman statue discovered in parking lot
A Roman statue dating back almost 2,000 years has been discovered by construction workers building a parking lot in the United Kingdom.
How to pay your respects to former prime minister Brian Mulroney in Ottawa
People have another chance to pay their respects to Brian Mulroney in Ottawa today before the public tributes move to Montreal.
What we can expect from spring after one of the country's warmest winters
Spring officially rolls in Tuesday night and Canadians are eagerly waiting to see what weather the season will bring.
'Passed like a baton': Advocates, Air Canada CEO clash on accessible travel
Advocates and Air Canada's CEO served up opposing views of on-board accessibility for passengers on Tuesday, though both sides agree that consistency remains a problem.
Ukrainian stranded at Toronto airport falls victim to theft
A Ukrainian newcomer had most of his belongings stolen during a three-day stay at Toronto Pearson Airport.
Scammers posted obituaries declaring them dead. They were very much alive
Obituaries for writer Deborah Vankin popped up online in January, complete with morbid images and flattering prose.
'My compass': Ben Mulroney, son of late prime minister, reflects on his father's legacy
Ben Mulroney says his father would be happy to see how Canadians have come together in the wake of his passing: and how his time as prime minister, both personally and politically, made lives better for people in Canada and around the world.
Montreal
-
Quebec reaches $900 million health agreement with Ottawa
Ottawa and Quebec have finally reached an agreement in principle on a $900 million increase in federal health transfers.
-
Quebec Liberals promise to be more vigilant after motion
The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) is promising that it will be more 'vigilant' in future and will carry out more "checks" before voting in favour of CAQ government's motions.
-
3 more measles cases confirmed in Laval
Five cases of measles have now been reported in Laval.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa Firefighters surprise brave boy rescued from bathtub drain
After a harrowing ordeal where a young boy's fingers became trapped in a bathtub drain over the weekend, firefighters returned to the scene to deliver a special surprise for his bravery.
-
Violent arrest of Ottawa man a case of mistaken identity, say police
An Orleans man is looking for answers and an apology after he was mistakenly and violently arrested by an Ottawa police officer last month.
-
2-4 cm of snow in the forecast for Ottawa on the first full day of spring
Environment Canada is calling for snow heavy at times through the afternoon in Ottawa. The capital could see 2-4 cm of snow on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
'A heart of gold': Former Calgary Flames enforcer Chris Simon dead at age 52
Chris Simon, once one of hockey's most feared enforcers, has died.
-
Northern Ont. teacher’s Facebook posts showed ‘appalling’ lack of moral judgment
The Ontario College of Teachers has sanctioned a northern Ontario teacher who posted anti-immigrant messages on her Facebook page, along with spreading COVID-19 conspiracy theories.
-
As wildfire season nears, northern Ont. township calls for better preparation
In the wake of last summer’s devastating wildfires, a northern Ontario mayor is calling on the federal and provincial governments to be better prepared this summer.
Kitchener
-
Search ends for missing woman at Six Nations property
The search for a missing Hagersville woman, who was last seen in 2021, brought Ontario Provincial Police to a property on Six Nations of the Grand River Tuesday.
-
Cambridge residents claim their building has a mould problem
Some residents, living in a Cambridge building, say they're dealing with a mould problem.
-
Ukrainian stranded at Toronto airport falls victim to theft
A Ukrainian newcomer had most of his belongings stolen during a three-day stay at Toronto Pearson Airport.
London
-
Snow squall watch in effect, wintery start to the spring season
Although it might not look like it, Wednesday is officially the first full day of spring.
-
Tearful testimony surrounding roadside death of young Girl Guide
Tears were flowing inside a London courtroom on Tuesday as a witness recalled the crash that killed a young girl and injured seven others.
-
Multiple arrests after standoff in quiet south London, Ont. neighbourhood
A six-hour long standoff ended Tuesday afternoon when police threw tear gas into a home and multiple people walked out the front door.
Windsor
-
Kingsville school naming will not be reconsidered
The name Erie Migration Academy will not be reconsidered by the public school board, despite all the controversy in Kingsville the naming decision has generated in the school community.
-
Windsor pub raises age limit to 21 on busy nights, stirring debate among students
One of Windsor's most popular pubs is raising the bar on the age of people allowed to enter their establishment during their busiest nights of the week — sparking mixed feelings among students about the ethics and legality of the restriction.
-
Investigation complete at Jackson Park
In a post on social media, police said peope may see a heavy police presence in the area throughout the day.
Barrie
-
Snow squall watch in effect for central Ontario
Environment Canada calling for upwards of 15 to 35 cms of snow.
-
Barrie man sentenced as a youth for fatally shooting 17-year-old in 2021
The fate of a Barrie man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a teenager has been decided after the Crown argued to have him sentenced as an adult despite his being under 18 at the time.
-
Petition to rename Highway 400 for Canadian music legend Gordon Lightfoot
A petition to rename Highway 400 after Canadian music legend Gordon Lightfoot is rapidly gaining support online.
Winnipeg
-
$1.3M USD of Apple products stolen from Winnipeg warehouse: court documents
A former Winnipeg UPS employee is being accused of stealing $1.3 million USD worth of Apple products and reselling the goods.
-
Winnipeg football coach who pleaded guilty to sexual assault facing up to 25 years in prison
A disgraced former Winnipeg football coach who pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault last year could face up to 25 years in prison.
-
Manitobans treated to rare celestial sight
Lucky Manitobans were able to catch a glimpse of a rare celestial sight in the sky Monday night.
Atlantic
-
1.5 tonnes of suspected cocaine seized from Halifax storage container
The Canada Border Services Agency has seized more than 1.5 tonnes of suspected cocaine at a container examination facility in Halifax.
-
Crown closes its case in Colin Tweedie re-trial
After five days of testimony and hearing from a dozen witnesses, the Crown closed its case on Tuesday in the re-trial of Colin Tweedie.
-
Two men accused of homicide in N.B. make court appearance
Two men accused of second-degree murder in the death of a Sackville, N.B., man made a brief court appearance in Moncton on Tuesday.
N.L.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.
Edmonton
-
'Our health-care system is failing,' says family of partially paralyzed man taken to motel instead of long-term care facility
The family of an Edmonton man who suffered a stroke is "very frustrated" with the province after he was taken to a motel instead of a long-term care facility when he was released from hospital.
-
Edmonton to remove residential parking zones, charge fee for residential parking permits
The city is removing a number of resident-only parking zones in Edmonton and bringing in a fee for residents in other zones who want to retain their parking permits.
-
Four Edmonton-related standouts named to Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame
Six people and one team related to Alberta hockey will be honoured for their accomplishments this summer.
Calgary
-
More than a petition? Document shows organization behind Recall Gondek campaign
Evidence has emerged that links the Recall Gondek movement, Alberta's conservatives and the recent drive for municipal political parties.
-
Calgarians needed to help raise guide dogs: 'Who doesn't love a puppy?'
The Canada's National Institute for the Blind is looking for caring Calgarians to help raise future guide dogs.
-
'A heart of gold': Former Calgary Flames enforcer Chris Simon dead at age 52
Chris Simon, once one of hockey's most feared enforcers, has died.
Regina
-
Moose Jaw businesses on edge as Hoopla cancellation looms
As the scheduled date of Saskatchewan's high school basketball provincials draws near, the uncertainty has led to unease in Moose Jaw's business community.
-
Nurses testify at day 2 of public inquest into death of man at Regina General Hospital
Nurses testified at day two of a public inquest into the death of a man at the Regina General Hospital (RGH).
-
'Targeted' spending could come in Sask. budget this week, according to experts
The 2024-25 provincial budget will be unveiled in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Wednesday afternoon, outlining the government’s taxation and spending plans for the next fiscal year.
Saskatoon
-
Union sounds alarm over surge in use of travel nurses
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) is sounding the alarm over the number of travel nurses being utilized in the province.
-
'Tell me why you’re doing this': Sask. rural students rally to keep provincial championship
Student-athletes from rural communities drove three and a half hours to rally in front of the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation headquarters in Saskatoon on Tuesday.
-
Fringe Sask. political figure raising funds to pay pandemic-era fines
A Saskatoon fringe political figure who received a series of tickets for flouting pandemic-era public health orders is trying to raise funds after losing an appeal to have them quashed last month.
Vancouver
-
Safety concerns, frustration amid multiple ER closures in Northern B.C. hospitals
A series of emergency department closures in Northern B.C. is concerning and frustrating local patients, as the health authority insists it’s doing everything it can to bring in enough workers to keep the doors open.
-
'Cattle pens': Advocate slams Vancouver's cleanup in CRAB Park
The Vancouver Park Board has begun its process of cleaning up the CRAB Park encampment, but advocates say the city's approach has been “inhumane” and “dehumanizing” for residents.
-
B.C. climate activist facing deportation next month, lawyer says
A young climate activist who helped organize a series of protests across B.C.'s Lower Mainland is facing deportation unless the government approves his permanent residency application over the next few weeks, according to his lawyer.
Vancouver Island
-
Corruption concerns within VicPD to be investigated by Delta, Surrey police
The Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board has tasked Delta and Surrey police departments with investigating corruption concerns within the Victoria Police Department.
-
B.C. cancer charity that flies patients to appointments left out of government funding
After a stressful morning, Rob Bonar was at the Victoria Flying Club waiting for his flight home to the Comox Valley.
-
Sooke man charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 42-year-old father
A Vancouver Island man is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter, in the shooting death of a 42-year-old father of two young boys near Sooke, B.C., last year.