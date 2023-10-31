Crown begins cross-examination of Peter Nygard in his sexual assault trial
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is being cross-examined by the Crown today at his sexual assault trial in Toronto.
Nygard, the founder of a now-defunct international women's clothing company, is accused of using his position in the fashion industry to lure women and girls.
The 82-year-old has pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in alleged incidents ranging from the 1980s to mid-2000s.
Nygard has told Crown attorney Neville Golwalla that when he was interviewed by a Toronto police detective in October 2021, he wanted to fully co-operate with the police and had nothing to hide.
Nygard said the detective, who had at that time informed him of the charges against him, treated him respectfully.
Multiple complainants in the trial have alleged they were taken to Nygard's Toronto headquarters under pretences ranging from tours to job interviews, with encounters ending in a top-floor bedroom suite where they allege they were sexually assaulted.
Nygard denied those allegations as he testified in his own defence last week.
He told the jury that he has never done the things the five complainants in the trial have accused him of, nor would he engage in such behaviour.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2023.
