Crews working to repair water main break near Eaton Centre
Police are working to repair a water main break on Yonge Street near the Eaton Centre. (Cam Woolley/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, October 10, 2019 6:31AM EDT
A water main break has shut down a section of Yonge Street near the Eaton Centre this morning.
The northbound lanes of Yonge Street have been closed at Shuter Street and traffic is being diverted onto Shuter.
The southbound lanes of Yonge Street remain open.
Crews have not said how long it will take to shut off the water and complete repairs.