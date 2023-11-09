Crews on scene of 5-alarm fire at chrome plating facility in Toronto's west end
Crews are working to contain a five-alarm fire that broke out at a chrome plating facility in Toronto's west end.
The Toronto Fire Service was first called to the blaze at an industrial building on Nashville Avenue, located near Rogers and Weston roads, at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday
"Upon arrival, our crews were met with heavy flame and smoke," Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop told reporters on Thursday afternoon.
A Toronto Fire spokesperson previously told CP24 that it appears the roof has partially collapsed.
All occupants of the structure, as well as adjoining buildings, have been evacuated as a precaution.
"All of the occupants of the building have been accounted for," Jessop said, adding that no injuries have been reported.
"At this point, Toronto Fire just continues to engage in exterior firefighting operations to contain this fire."
According to a spokesperson for the fire service, the building has been difficult to access due to its close proximity to CP Rail tracks and all trains have been stopped to allow emergency crews to work in the area.
Nearby schools have been told to hold and secure due to the smoke and buses have been ordered to shelter people displaced by the fire.
Weston Road is currently closed from Black Creek Drive to Rogers Road.
"We will be on site for a number of hours," Jessop said. "We have the fire contained to the building of origin."
