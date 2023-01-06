Crews cleaning up flooding after two separate water main breaks in Mississauga
Crews are cleaning up after two separate water main breaks left heavy flooding on roadways in Mississauga Friday morning.
Peel Regional Police say they were alerted about the first water main break on Thursday at around 4:30 p.m. on Lakeshore Road between Lorne Park and Mississauga roads.
Police tweeted a video showing waist-high water on Lakeshore Road. Several vehicles are seen in the video trapped in the water.
Two people had to be helped after their cars got stuck in the water, police said. No injuries have been reported.
Water has been shut off in the area and crews have been at the scene since Thursday afternoon cleaning up the area.
Early Friday morning, police tweeted that sinkholes were forming at the scene.
As of 8 a.m. on Friday, Lakeshore Road West remains closed in both directions between Lorne Park Road and Ibar Way.
This stretch of roadway is expected to remain closed until approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, police said.
Meanwhile, crews are at the scene of a second water main break in the area of McLaughlin Road and Courtneypark Drive.
Police said they received a call about flooding in the area shortly before 7:30 a.m.
A pool of water can be seen beside a road in a picture tweeted by police.
Crews are on scene cleaning the area. McLaughlin Road is closed between Rothschild Trail and Courtneypark Drive.
Police said it is not clear how long the road will be closed.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | Morneau thinks feds 'probably' spent too much on COVID aid, 'worried' about 2023 recession
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government he used to be a part of 'probably' spent too much on COVID-19 stimulus. Now, in an exclusive interview with CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos he says he is 'worried' about the potential for a recession this year.
Canadian government tells travellers in western Mexico to shelter in place due to violence
The federal government advised Canadians in Mexico to limit their movements and shelter in place due to violence in the western part of the country.
Prince Harry criticized by British military figures after claiming he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan
Prince Harry has drawn criticism from some security and military figures after claiming in his autobiography that he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving for the British Army in Afghanistan.
Ontario girl with autism making 'fantastic' progress after deep brain stimulation treatment
An Ontario father says his daughter with autism spectrum disorder is making 'fantastic' progress two years after starting a world-first treatment involving sending electrical signals to her brain.
The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings
With little else to go on as a panicked community demanded answers after the the Idaho murders, investigators canvassed security footage from the neighbourhood. Eventually, police were able to narrow down what was at first known only vaguely as a white sedan to a 2015 Hyundai Elantra registered to Bryan Kohberger.
Kevin McCarthy offers deal to end standoff in U.S. House speaker fight
The contours of a deal that could make Republican leader Kevin McCarthy the House speaker have begun to emerge after three grueling days and 11 failed votes in a political spectacle unseen in a century. It has left Republicans in disarray and exposed anew the fragility of American democracy.
Canada clinches 20th world junior gold medal with Guenther's OT winner
Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the night at 6:22 of overtime as Canada survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 in the final of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
Canadian economy added 104,000 jobs in December: Statistics Canada
The Canadian economy added 104,000 jobs in December as the unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.0 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday.
Hackers post email addresses linked to 200 million Twitter accounts, security researchers say
Email addresses linked to more than 200 million Twitter profiles are currently circulating on underground hacker forums, security experts say.
Montreal
-
Man, 76, dies after being struck by SUV in Laval parking lot: police
A 76-year-old man died Thursday night after he was struck by a vehicle in a Laval parking lot, police say.
-
Police investigating after man's body found near Quebec border crossing
An investigation is underway after a man's body was found Wednesday afternoon in Monteregie, Que., near the Roxham Road crossing point between Canada and the U.S.
-
Man leaves family party in Saint-Laurent and returns with stab wounds
A 24-year-old man was stabbed and injured in an altercation early Friday morning in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. Police say he was attending a family party at a residence located on O'Brien Avenue, near the intersection of Côte-Vertu Boulevard. He left the scene and returned a little later with an upper-body injury.
London
-
$25,000 fine for 2020 freedom rally organizer
The organizer of a COVID-19 freedom rally in 2020 has been convicted and will have to pay a hefty fine. Lamont Daigle was found guilty of failing to comply under the Reopening Ontario Act and received a fine of $20,000 plus a $5,000 surcharge.
-
OPP clock driver travelling 177 km/h on Highway 6
A driver will be without a licence for the next month after OPP caught them allegedly stunt driving over the holidays in Bruce County, according to OPP.
-
OPP West Region release 2022 Festive RIDE numbers
West Region OPP have released the 2022 numbers for their holiday RIDE campaign, and the results of this year’s impaired driving traffic blitz has resulted in hundreds of charges, especially for Middlesex County.
Kitchener
-
Police looking for suspect who allegedly used sledgehammer to break into Guelph business
Guelph police are investigating after they say a sledgehammer was used to break into a local business Thursday morning.
-
Man assaults two officers during arrest for Cambridge break-in: police
Two Waterloo regional police officers sustained injuries while attempting to arrest a man in connection to a Cambridge break in.
-
Over 6,000 vehicles stopped during WRPS’ Festive R.I.D.E. campaign
Waterloo regional police have released the results from their Festive R.I.D.E. (Reducing Impaired Driving Everywhere) programs which ran from Nov. 17 to Jan. 2.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian government tells travellers in western Mexico to shelter in place due to violence
The federal government advised Canadians in Mexico to limit their movements and shelter in place due to violence in the western part of the country.
-
Officials: 8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records.
-
Ontario man denied $1,700 refund for item he claims he returned to Amazon
An Ontario man who tried to return a camcorder purchased online through Amazon says he was shocked when he was told he sent back the wrong item and that he would not be getting a refund.
Ottawa
-
Section of Ottawa LRT still shut down due to ice problems
More than 24 hours after freezing rain shut down Ottawa's light rail system, a section of the line remained closed on Friday.
-
Canadian economy added 104,000 jobs in December: Statistics Canada
The Canadian economy added 104,000 jobs in December as the unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.0 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday.
-
Canada clinches 20th world junior gold medal with Guenther's OT winner
Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the night at 6:22 of overtime as Canada survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 in the final of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
Windsor
-
Six speeding tickets in 90 minutes in Chatham-Kent
It was a busy hour and a half for Chatham-Kent police on Thursday. During enforcement on Grand River Line in Dover Township, officers issued six speeding tickets and one seatbelt ticket.
-
Canadian government tells travellers in western Mexico to shelter in place due to violence
The federal government advised Canadians in Mexico to limit their movements and shelter in place due to violence in the western part of the country.
-
Driver sentenced in fatal crash, likely to be deported after release
A 28-year-old man who previously pleaded guilty in connection with a triple-fatal crash will spend two years in jail and be banned from driving for 10 years, following a sentence from a Superior Court Justice.
Barrie
-
Double homicide investigation launched following tragedy on Boxing Day in New Tecumseth
Provincial police are investigating a double homicide involving a woman and child following a fire in a New Tecumseth house on Boxing Day.
-
New Zealand man busted for burning rubber at Barrie intersection charged with impaired
Police say a man from New Zealand's reckless driving actions while stopped at a downtown Barrie intersection caught an officer's attention, leading to several charges.
-
Police seek help locating missing Innisfil woman
Police seek the public's help finding an Innisfil woman not seen since Tuesday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Canada clinches 20th world junior gold medal with Guenther's OT winner
Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the night at 6:22 of overtime as Canada survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 in the final of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
-
Insurance Bureau ups estimate of hurricane Fiona insured damages to $800 million
The Insurance Bureau of Canada is estimating insured damages from hurricane Fiona will now reach $800 million.
-
New Brunswick man who killed three Mounties in 2014 files appeal of stiff sentence
A New Brunswick man who fatally shot three Mounties eight years ago has applied to the province's highest court to have his precedent-setting sentence drastically reduced.
Calgary
-
'Significant impact': Driver seriously injured after truck crashes into Ogden home
One man was rushed to hospital on Friday morning after a vehicle crashed into a home in the community of Ogden.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Kevin Stanfield's forecast: Melting weather this weekend in Calgary
Westerlies already in place in Calgary.
-
Canada clinches 20th world junior gold medal with Guenther's OT winner
Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the night at 6:22 of overtime as Canada survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 in the final of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Brady landfill to reopen Friday after city reaches compromise with demonstrators
The Brady Landfill is set to reopen for the first time since mid-December.
-
Ontario man sues estate of former Winnipeg hockey coach accused of sexual assaults
WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing. An Ontario man is suing the estate of a former Winnipeg hockey coach who he alleges repeatedly sexually assaulted him when he was a teenager in the 1990s.
-
'They don't know where my bag is': Lost luggage the leftovers of turbulent holiday travel season
A huge section filled with lost luggage at the Winnipeg airport is what is leftover of a turbulent holiday travel season for some passengers.
Vancouver
-
B.C. company's AI-driven autonomous stroller turns heads at Las Vegas electronics show
A Vancouver company has rolled into the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas with a head-turning invention it says will make life easier for new parents.
-
Bikes abandoned in TransLink parkades being donated to charity
Cyclists using TransLink's bike parkades for cheap long-term storage could soon be in for an unpleasant surprise.
-
Expanded coverage of Ozempic is for Type 2 diabetes patients, not weight loss hopefuls: Dix
Roughly 400,000 British Columbians who have Type 2 diabetes now have better access to Ozempic — a drug that lowers blood sugar levels and can reduce body weight — after PharmaCare extended coverage of the drug Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Woman undergoes surgery in Mexico because of 'significant capacity challenges' in Edmonton hospitals
A beachside holiday took a scary turn for one Edmonton family, with the situation made worse because all of the hospitals in the Alberta capital were too busy to help out.
-
Influenza in Alberta: New cases drop for sixth week, 20 deaths reported
In a two-week period, 20 more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data from health officials, while new reported cases decreased for the sixth week in a row.
-
Canadian government tells travellers in western Mexico to shelter in place due to violence
The federal government advised Canadians in Mexico to limit their movements and shelter in place due to violence in the western part of the country.