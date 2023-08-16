Crews battling 3-alarm fire at Oshawa bus depot
Crews are working to douse a three-alarm fire at a bus depot in southeast Oshawa.
The industrial fire broke out shortly before 5 a.m. at a Durham Region Transit building at 710 Raleigh Ave., which is east of Farewell Street and south of Highway 401.
As a result, Farewell Street is currently closed south of Bloor Street to Wentworth Street and people are being asked to avoid the area.
Commuters should also note that a number of us routes have been impacted by the fire.
#DRTNews update 2: Service updates Effective August 16, 2023. The following routes are cancelled today:— Durham Region Transit (@Durham_Transit) August 16, 2023
• 103
• 112
• 211
• 222
• 291
• 409
• 411
• 423
• 502
• 920
Updates to follow.
More to come. This is a developing story.
