'Cowardly, disappointing': Brampton mayor denounces recent vandalism of Hindu temples across GTA
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown held a press conference on Wednesday denouncing a number of recent incidents of vandalism at Hindu temples in Peel Region and across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).
Dating back to July 2022, there have been four major incidents of vandalism at Hindu temples in the GTA, the most recent coming last week at Mississauga’s Ram Mandir, which had one of its outside walls defaced with graffiti.
Brown was joined by Hindu leaders from across the GTA and Deputy Chief Mark Dapat of the Peel Regional Police (PRP).
“Any act of intimidation, vandalism or hate in a place of worship is despicable,” said Brown.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“And what I’ve seen across the GTA has been very cowardly, disappointing hate towards the Hindu community.”
All of the reported instances of vandalism involved spray-painted graffiti on the exterior walls of temples, and in one instance, on a Mahatma Gandhi statue.
“I think it's important as leaders that we stand up and say to any community that is facing hate, that there is zero tolerance for that,” Brown said.
“I'm grateful that [PRP Chief Nishan Duraiappah] has been very clear that there is zero tolerance for hate crimes and that he has taken and assigned resources to make sure those that committed acts of hate in a place of worship will be found, they will be prosecuted and they will be held accountable.”
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown held a press conference on Wednesday denouncing a number of recent incidents of vandalism at Hindu temples in Peel Region and across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).
Ram Mandir founder and spiritual leader Pandit Roopnauth Sharma said the recent act of vandalism at his temple and other similar incidents in the region are blatant displays of anti-Hinduism.
“It is becoming a point whereby we cannot just say we’ll let it go, we have to take a stand. The police department is doing an excellent job; as of this morning they were still in our temple, downloading footage to try to find the culprits,” Sharma said.
“But across the board, we have to tell our political leaders or politicians, the government taking the normal stance on this issue is not enough, we need to go beyond. We need to establish tribunals to investigate these groups, to seek them out and to prosecute them.”
Dr. Budhendranauth Doobay heads the Vishnu Mandir in Richmond Hill, which had its Gandhi statue defaced with graffiti last summer.
“It is despicable to wake up in the morning and see your temple, or whatever place of worship, with all this graffiti on it. We have left our countries to come to Canada, where it has been very safe. Canada was so safe, you’d leave your door shut but unlocked, but now today we see all these things happening at places of worship,” Doobay said.
Deputy Chief Dapat did not confirm whether police believe any of the incidents are linked, however he said it’s a possibility investigators are considering.
“As far as a connection goes, we've had incidents that have occurred at two Hindu temples, one in Mississauga and one in Brampton, so certainly we can explore whether that's the only connection,” Dapat said.
“But there are other working theories that the investigators are exploring at this time.”
The spray-painted messages in all four of the incidents contained anti-India sentiment, and two mentioned “Khalistan,” a name created by Sikh separatists for the concept of an independent Sikh homeland in the state of Punjab.
Brown said that people should be careful not to jump to any conclusions about who is responsible for the vandalism, saying the investigation is still in its early stages.
“The one thing that the chief said to me is not to make presumptions on where this originated, and so I would just say, let the investigation unfold, and I think we'll get a full picture of who is responsible and what the motivation for that hate was,” he said.
Dapat said police continue to investigate last week’s incident at Ram Mandir, examining evidence left at the scene and working with the local community.
He urged community members to take proactive action and contact police if they have any information.
“Somebody knows who was responsible for this crime and if you know who that is, please contact the police or contact Crime Stoppers,” Dapat said.
Toronto Top Stories
-
LIVE UPDATES
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals 'dragging their feet' on foreign interference, says defeated MP named as Chinese election target
A Conservative politician who says he was targeted by Chinese efforts to defeat Conservatives during the 2021 federal campaign is accusing the Liberal government of 'dragging their feet,' calling for more than 'talking points' when it comes to addressing foreign interference.
Trudeau knocks Poilievre's 'simplistic' call to close Roxham Road
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is knocking Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's call for the federal government to close the Roxham Road irregular border crossing in Quebec as a 'simplistic solution,' saying the best approach is to renegotiate the Canada-U.S. migrant pact known as the Safe Third Country Agreement.
How the Bank of Canada decides interest rate hikes after key inflation indicator shows signs of relief
The Bank of Canada may have room to hold interest rates at its next March meeting after one of the key inflation indicators it tracks showed some relief in January.
Family of woman who died at Amherst ER suing Nova Scotia Health, physician
The family of a 37-year-old woman who died after waiting hours for treatment at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, N.S., on Dec. 31, 2022, is suing the province's health authority in order to get answers into her death.
Canadian military says it has tracked, stopped China surveillance in Arctic waters
The Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces confirm that they are aware of recent efforts by China to conduct surveillance operations in Canadian airspace and waters.
Violent carjacking in Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot captured on video
Police have released new details about a violent carjacking in a Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot that was captured on video.
Ontario, Quebec brace for heavy snow as bone-chilling temperatures hit Western Canada
Southern Ontario and Quebec are set to receive a mix of heavy snow and freezing rain on Wednesday, while large parts of Western Canada face extreme cold.
BREAKING | Ottawa police believe east end explosion was criminal in nature
The Feb. 13 explosion in Ottawa's east end that levelled several buildings and forced dozens of people from their homes is now a criminal case, Ottawa police say.
Winner comes forward to claim US$1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
The winner of a US$1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot -- the fourth largest in U.S. history -- has come forward to collect the prize, state officials said Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Loto-Quebec in talks to install video gaming machines at Bell Centre
Loto-Quebec and the Montreal Canadiens are in talks to install hundreds of video gambling machines at the Bell Centre, according to a radio interview.
-
Quebec's new email offer to nurses, teachers and psychologists falls flat
Quebec's new offers on working conditions for teachers, nurses and psychologists have fallen flat. The Treasury Board even had to send them by email to the unions, who wanted to negotiate at the actual bargaining tables, not in the discussion forums where Quebec wanted to table them.
-
Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge to reportedly cost Quebec $2 billion
The cost to repair the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge may stretch well past the original price tag with one report suggesting it could reach $2 billion.
London
-
WATCH
WATCH | Freezing rain warning blankets southern Ontario
The wintery mix of weather forecast for the region is here. Prolonged periods of freezing rain are expected with significant ice build up in some areas that could be up to 20 mm.
-
Teen saves himself after falling through Lake Huron ice shelf
A Guelph, Ont. teenager is lucky to be alive after falling through the ice near the shores of Lake Huron. 'This was definitely a life threatening situation. We find a lot of people are posing for pictures or videos out on the ice. It can go from a simple photo to a life threatening situation in a moment,' said Const. Craig Soldan of the Huron County OPP.
-
'Lucky to be alive': Family of injured skier recounts harrowing incident at Boler Mountain
George Dlouhy, a lifetime skier, and longtime season pass holder at Boler Mountain, was about to start a day on the slopes last week when tragedy struck. George's son Jordan said a tree fell from the wooded area behind where his dad was standing in line and landed on him.
Kitchener
-
'Bear with us': Winter storm preparations underway in Waterloo region
Preparations are underway to try and deal with a winter storm rolling through southern Ontario Wednesday night, which is expected to bring freezing rain through the evening that could create five to 10 mm of ice buildup around the Region of Waterloo.
-
Woman arrested in connection to Cambridge, Ont. toddler’s death
A 27-year-old woman is facing several charges, including manslaughter, in connection to the death of a toddler in Cambridge, Ont. in September.
-
Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
Storm Watch is your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.
Northern Ontario
-
Arson suspected as 100-year-old home burns in Greater Sudbury
A fire that destroyed a 100-year-old home in Azilda on Wednesday morning is suspicious, fire officials told CTV News.
-
Federal government 'closely reviewing' Ontario health-care reform bill
The federal government said it is closely reviewing Ontario’s new health-care reform legislation that invests in private clinics.
-
Kirkland Lake contractor fined $91K for violating Environmental Protection Act
An excavation contractor based in Kirkland Lake has been fined a total of $91,000 for environmental offences that date to 2018.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman charged with attempted murder in Overbrook fire that displaced 60 people
A 31-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder and arson in relation to an Overbrook apartment building that left about 60 people homeless.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa police believe east end explosion was criminal in nature
The Feb. 13 explosion in Ottawa's east end that levelled several buildings and forced dozens of people from their homes is now a criminal case, Ottawa police say.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Here's when Ottawa will see 15 to 20 cm of snow
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa, calling for up to 20 cm of snow Wednesday night and on Thursday.
Windsor
-
Canadian government to invest more than $12 million in combatting invasive species
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra committed $12.5 million in funding Wednesday to launch the Ballast Water Innovation Program aimed at keeping invasive species out of the Great Lakes.
-
Former Silver City building owner says property continued target of robberies, vandalism
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects involved in a break-in and robbery at the former Silver City theatre building.
-
Closures and cancellations due to winter storm moving through Windsor-Essex
There are some closures and cancellations in Windsor-Essex as a winter storm moves through the region.
Barrie
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Winter storm, snowfall warning issued with up to 20cm possible: Here's what to expect
Parts of Simcoe and Dufferin counties, Muskoka, and surrounding areas can expect potentially hazardous travel conditions with the risk of freezing rain as a winter storm blows into the region.
-
Barrie church officials seek to rebuild after deliberate fire destroys over a century of history
The police investigation into the destruction of portions of a landmark church in Barrie is ongoing with St. Andrew's Presbyterian officials looking ahead to restoration efforts.
-
Additional offences added to Cassie Korzenko's charges after pedestrian collision near Sadlon Arena
Barrie woman Cassie Korzenko, 32, who is facing dangerous driving charges stemming from a crash on December 1 that sent three people to the hospital, appeared in court Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Family of woman who died at Amherst ER suing Nova Scotia Health, physician
The family of a 37-year-old woman who died after waiting hours for treatment at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, N.S., on Dec. 31, 2022, is suing the province's health authority in order to get answers into her death.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry will release final report in Truro; families of victims to attend
The inquiry examining Nova Scotia’s April 2020 mass shooting has announced its commissioners will release their final report and recommendations in Truro, N.S., on March 30.
-
Ukrainians reflect on life away from home nearly one year after Russian invasion
Many Ukrainian refugees are reflecting on the last year as they continue to worry about their war-torn country, nearly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Calgary
-
Calgary police take 1 into custody following Evergreen house fire
Calgary police took one person into custody on Wednesday following a house fire in the community of Evergreen.
-
KPMG says it never signed off on City of Chestermere's 2021 financial statements, making audit void
The City of Chestermere is under fire from accounting firm KPMG LLP, which claims it never signed off on the municipality's 2021 financial statement.
-
Man from Switzerland in Calgary to train for ice-immersion world record
It's a stark sight on a cold weekday morning in Calgary when André Belibi Eloumou jogs along a snow-covered path in a frigid -22 C.
Winnipeg
-
Grieving man says home-care appointments for deceased wife weren't cancelled after her death
A grieving Winnipeg man wants to know why his late wife's home care appointments weren't cancelled after her death.
-
Two men hit and kill dog, get vehicle stuck in ditch: RCMP
A stolen car that got stuck in a ditch on a Manitoba property after hitting and killing a dog led RCMP officers to make two arrests.
-
Online massage ads used to recruit people to provide sexual services: Winnipeg police
A 31-year-old Winnipeg woman was arrested earlier in the month in connection with online ads that were used to recruit people to provide sexual services.
Vancouver
-
RCMP investigate claim that Chilliwack school libraries contain child pornography
Mounties in Chilliwack have investigated a claim that child pornography is being made available in public school libraries.
-
2 occupants escape destructive Coquitlam house fire
A house in Coquitlam’s Eagle Ridge neighbourhood has been destroyed by a massive fire that erupted Wednesday morning.
-
'This place felt like a torture chamber': Melanie Mark stepping down from B.C. legislature
Melanie Mark, an Indigenous member of the British Columbia legislature and two-time cabinet minister, is stepping down as MLA for Vancouver-Mount Pleasant, she announced in the legislature Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta commits $9.7M to replace RCMP in Grande Prairie; minister says provincial force still possible
Alberta's UCP government promised Wednesday to help the City of Grande Prairie cover the bill to replace the RCMP with its own police service, while Alberta continues to mull the possibility of doing the same.
-
Man accused of luring vulnerable women to hotel rooms with drugs charged with human trafficking: ALERT
A 37-year-old man has been arrested after police say more than a dozen vulnerable Edmontonians were targeted for trafficking and sexual assault, with investigators believing there are more victims.
-
Edmonton apartments and condos to have separate food scraps collection
Edmontonians living in apartment and condominium complexes will soon also have to separate their garbage, food scraps and recycling.