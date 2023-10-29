TORONTO
Toronto

    • COVID-19 vaccine, flu shot available to Ontario's general public as of Monday

    Ontario residents who are six months and older will be able to receive their free flu shot and the new COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday.

    Health Minister Sylvia Jones says people should make sure they are up to date on their vaccinations to stay safe and healthy during respiratory illness season.

    The Ontario government says flu shots and the most recent COVID-19 vaccine will be available at local pharmacies, public health units and primary health care providers across the province.

    It says receiving both a COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time is safe and convenient.

    New COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna were approved by Health Canada earlier this fall, and they are designed to target the XBB COVID-19 variant.

    The province says those who are six months and older can receive their new COVID-19 dose if six months have passed since their last vaccine dose or confirmed COVID-19 infection.

