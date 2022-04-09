COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 across the province is up over Friday’s total of 1,135.
Of those hospitalized, 45 per cent were admitted due to COVID-19 and 55 per cent tested positive after they were admitted for a different reason.
At least 779 patients are fully vaccinated, 171 are unvaccinated, and 44 are partially vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining patients is unknown.
There are currently 168 patients in ICU, 64 per cent of which were admitted due to a COVID-19 infection while the remaining 36 per cent tested positive after the fact.
Sixty-three of those patients are fully vaccinated, 28 are unvaccinated, and two are partially vaccinated. No other vaccination information was released.
The province said it performed 18,678 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, which they said generated a positivity rate of 18.4 per cent.
Of those tested, 3,797 positive cases were identified, though limited access to PCR testing provincewide means that number is an underestimate.
The 11 net new deaths recorded Saturday push Ontario’s COVID-19 death toll to 12,548.
So far, the province has seen 1,192,437 lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic. At the same time, 1,149,833 individuals have recovered since testing positive for the virus.
Background
The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.
Health experts have said the number of COVID-19 infections identified in fully vaccinated individuals will naturally increase as more people get both of their shots.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Budget 2022 puts high earners on notice, targets big banks but Singh wants Trudeau to go further
The 2022 federal budget includes a pair of tax increases for big banks and insurance companies that will bring in more than $6 billion in revenue and put high income earners on notice that they could be next. But NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should have gone further.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
More civilians flee east Ukraine after deadly station strike
Civilian evacuations moved forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine on Saturday, a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people and wounded more than 100 at a train station where thousands clamoured to leave before an expected Russian onslaught.
Pierre Poilievre draws huge crowds, but which candidate will have the memberships?
With time ticking down for Conservative leadership candidates to get their money and paperwork in, Pierre Poilievre in particular wants people to know he's got the backing to win.
MacKay recalls the French, German NATO 'no' to Ukraine that Zelenskyy denounced
Peter MacKay says he was chilled by a memory from his time as Canada's defence minister as he absorbed the recent images of Volodymyr Zelenskyy walking through the corpse-laden streets of Bucha.
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
One young person dead after triple shooting in Niagara Falls
One young person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls. All the victims are under 18 years old.
Pakistan's embattled PM faces tough no-confidence vote
Pakistan's embattled prime minister faces a tough no-confidence vote Saturday, introduced by political opponents who say they have the votes to defeat him.
Space station's first all-private astronaut team docked to ISS orbiting platform
The first all-private team of astronauts ever launched to the International Space Station (ISS) arrived safely at the orbiting research platform on Saturday to begin a week-long science mission hailed as a milestone in commercial spaceflight.
Montreal
-
After three suspected femicides, Quebec expert feels work remains to reduce violence against women
Those who study the issue feel Quebec needs to do more work earlier to decrease the chances of domestic violence and femicide in the province.
-
Woman stabbed and killed in Montreal's east end, man arrested
A woman has died of her injuries after being stabbed in an apartment in Montreal's east end Friday night. It is the fifth homicide in Montreal this year.
-
Montreal city council will reject proposed 20-storey condo tower on Lachine Canal
Montreal's city council will reject the proposed 20-storey, 295 condo tower that would have towered over all buildings along the Lachine Canal.
London
-
One person taken to hospital following southwest London, Ont. crash
Witnesses say they were “amazed” to see the male driver of a heavily damaged car walking after a crash Saturday morning in London, Ont.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
-
Photo radar nabs 2,000 speeders in London, so why were the cameras moved?
It was a busy first six weeks of operation for London’s new photo radar systems.
Kitchener
-
Schools in Waterloo Region dealing with staff shortages due to COVID-19
Teachers’ unions in Waterloo Region are concerned about rising COVID-19 cases in the community as it’s leading to more staff absences.
-
Four air gun incidents this week, expert weighs in on their use in the community
Police say someone was seen with guns in Waterloo Friday afternoon, the fourth incident involving air guns in the past week.
-
Longer wait times at local hospitals due to COVID-19 absences
COVID-19 continues to affect staffing levels at hospitals in Waterloo Region. Cambridge Memorial says it had 74 employees off work Friday, while Grand River Hospital had 205.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury to receive $4.5M to address homelessness
A new report to city council in Greater Sudbury says the city will receive $4.5 million from the province to address chronic homelessness.
-
One young person dead after triple shooting in Niagara Falls
One young person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls. All the victims are under 18 years old.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
Ottawa
-
Union calls on city of Ottawa to delay return to office plan due to COVID-19 situation
The Civic Institute of Professional Personnel sent a letter to Mayor Jim Watson this week, saying it was "urgently concerned" about the health and safety of its members and the broader community.
-
Kitchen fire doused in Orleans
Ottawa firefighters quickly doused a kitchen fire in Orleans Saturday morning.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
Windsor
-
All clear given in Leamington, Ont. after police situation
Little information is available following a police situation in Leamington, Ont. Saturday morning.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
-
700 additional jobs required at Stellantis-LG Windsor EV battery plant
The announcement of a new Stellantis-LG electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor in March promised 2,500 jobs, but the company is already tacking on more positions based on operational needs, according to local economic development officials.
Barrie
-
Ceremony held at CFB Borden on Vimy Ridge Day
There was a ceremony this morning at CFB Borden, one of many held Saturday in honour of the 105th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
-
Crown rejects diabetes expert testimony in wrong-way crash trial
Michael Grelowski, a type-one diabetic, crashed his SUV into a white minivan with a woman and her family inside on Highway 11 north of Orillia in 2018.
Atlantic
-
Two arrested after Halifax RCMP respond to Preston shootings; N.S. emergency alert cancelled
Two suspects were arrested and police were looking for a third after shootings in the Preston area prompted an emergency alert in Nova Scotia Friday night.
-
RCMP actively searching for missing senior in Moncton; public asked to avoid Salisbury Road area
The RCMP in Moncton, N.B., is asking the public to avoid the surrounding wooded area near Salisbury Road as police search for a missing senior who was last seen at a nursing home on Friday.
-
Mattea Roach wins 4th game on Jeopardy!; winnings hit over $100,000
Nova Scotia’s Mattea Roach is now eligible to play in a future Tournament of Champions match after winning her fourth game on Jeopardy! Friday night.
Calgary
-
Police investigate shooting in northeast Calgary
Calgary police are investigating after they received multiple reports of a shooting in a northeast neighbourhood.
-
Concerns raised over recent crimes against women in Calgary's central neighbourhoods
Calgary police are investigating a number of recent crimes against women from indecent acts to sexual assaults, and there are increasing calls for police and community action.
-
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
Winnipeg
-
Budget 2022 puts high earners on notice, targets big banks but Singh wants Trudeau to go further
The 2022 federal budget includes a pair of tax increases for big banks and insurance companies that will bring in more than $6 billion in revenue and put high income earners on notice that they could be next. But NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should have gone further.
-
Manitoba flood forecasters monitoring Colorado low that could bring more than 30 cm of snow to the Red River basin
Manitoba’s flood forecasters are monitoring a Colorado low that could bring significant amounts of rain and snow to the Red River basin.
-
Police investigating 'serious occurrence' in William Whyte area
A police investigation is underway in Winnipeg’s William Whyte area Friday night.
Vancouver
-
ICBC hopes new app will help young drivers be more aware, crash less
Launched this week, the Street Sense app is essentially an educational video game that runs users through 15 scenarios involving common driving hazards in B.C.
-
'Homeless, hungry and addicted to drugs': Man sentenced for 2 stabbings in 16 minutes in Vancouver
A man who stabbed two people in the span of 16 minutes for reasons unknown was "anxious, homeless, hungry and addicted to drugs at the time," a B.C. judge said, announcing a one-day sentence for attempted murder.
-
Woman accused in alleged racist incident hurls racial slur outside Richmond courthouse
A Richmond couple allegedly involved in a racist incident at a Steveston coffee shop was in court Friday.
Edmonton
-
'We want him replaced': Kenney quiet ahead of vote as trust, unity become central issues
Friday appeared to be the calm before the storm in Alberta politics, with the premier and his camp mostly quiet in the week leading up to the kickoff of his leadership vote.
-
Improvised explosive device found in hamlet west of Edmonton: RCMP
A suspicious package in Entwistle, Alta., contained what RCMP are calling an improvised explosive device.
-
Edmonton high school teen sent to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after assault
A teenage boy was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition Friday, Alberta Health Services said, after an incident at McNally High School.