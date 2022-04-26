COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario increase to 1,730, ICU admissions remain at 219
The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario has risen to 1,730 as ICU admissions related to the virus remain stable at 219.
Tuesday’s report marks an increase of 275 patients over the data released a day earlier. However, some hospitals do not report patient data over the weekends and Mondays which may explain the jump.
Of those patients in hospital 1,075 are fully vaccinated, 235 are unvaccinated, and 76 are partially vaccinated. No other vaccination information was provided by the government.
At least 55 per cent of those hospitalizations are incidental, meaning that those patients were not admitted due to COVID-19 but have since tested positive. The remaining 45 per cent of patients are in hospital due to the virus.
In the ICU, 102 patients are fully vaccinated, 27 are unvaccinated, and four are partially vaccinated. The ministry did not release vaccination data for the remaining patients.
Sixty-five per cent of those patients were admitted because of their COVID-19 infection while 35 per cent tested positive after the fact.
While testing for COVID-19 in Ontario remains limited to select high-risk groups, the 13,451 tests that were performed in the last 24 hours yielded a positivity rate of 13.2 per cent.
Labs found 1,827 confirmed cases of COVID-19 through those tests.
Meanwhile, 14 additional deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 12,750.
Ontario has seen 1,246,013 lab-confirmed cases of the virus throughout the pandemic, including 1,200,516 recoveries.
Last week, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said he was “cautiously optimistic” that hospitalizations related to the virus are expected to peak in the coming days.
Background
The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times. Health experts have said the number of COVID-19 infections identified in fully vaccinated individuals will naturally increase as more people get both of their shots.
