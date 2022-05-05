COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario decrease to 1,676, another 32 deaths reported

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario has dropped to 1,676 as the province reports another 32 deaths due to the disease.

Thursday’s data marks a decrease of 22 patients overnight while ICU admissions rose by six to 205.

Of the patients in hospital, 1,048 are fully vaccinated, 223 are unvaccinated, and 80 are partially vaccinated. The vaccination status of the other patients in hospital is unknown.

At least 57 per cent of those patients were admitted for a non-COVID-19-related illness, but have since tested positive. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Ontario account for the remaining 43 per cent.

In the ICU, 84 patients are fully vaccinated, 30 are unvaccinated, and four are partially vaccinated. No other vaccination information was released.

More than 65 per cent of those patients were admitted due to COVID-19 while 35 per cent tested positive after the fact.

With 32 additional deaths due to COVID-19 reported since yesterday -- all of which occurred in the last month -- Ontario’s death toll stands at 12,921.

Another 2,700 cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in the same time period, although PCR testing in Ontario remains limited to high-risk groups and is likely an undercount.

Those cases were identified by way of 17,927 tests processed in the last 24 hours which the province said produced a positivity rate of 13 per cent.