

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Two Toronto cops facing criminal charges for allegedly consuming marijuana edibles while on duty earlier this year are set to appear in court on Friday morning.

Back on Jan. 28 at around 1 a.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road for a report of someone requiring medical assistance.

At the time, sources told CP24 that two officers allegedly ate marijuana edibles while on shift before calling for help when one of them got stuck in a tree.

A female police officer, who was responding to the scene at the time, slipped and fell. She suffered a serious head injury and was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

A notice of hearing presented at a disciplinary tribunal on June 26 stated the officers executed a search warrant at the Community Cannabis Clinic on St. Clair Avenue West about eight hours before the call for backup was made.

The officers seized a quantity of cannabis, some in the form of chocolate bars that were infused with cannabis oil, according to the notice of hearing.

It was also noted that emergency crews located one empty and two full packages of chocolate containing cannabis oil, matching the ones seized from the search warrant, at the time.

Const. Vittorio Dominelli and Const. Jamie Young have been criminally charged with attempting to obstruct justice and breach of trust. The pair is also facing a number of disciplinary charges, including discreditable conduct and neglect of duty.

Dominelli and Young are currently suspended with pay as per the terms of the Police Services Act.

They are scheduled to appear inside a Toronto courtroom at 10 a.m.