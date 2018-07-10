

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for two Toronto police officers accused of eating a marijuana-laced chocolate bar they allegedly took during a raid at a pot shop.

Const. Jamie Young and Const. Vittorio Dominelli did not appear in court on Tuesday for the date-setting.

Their case is set to return on Aug. 7.

The officers face a number of criminal charges, including attempt to obstruct justice and breach of trust.

They also face misconduct charges under the Police Services Act, but their disciplinary hearing has been put over until the criminal proceedings are complete.

Police tribunal documents allege Young and Dominelli became distressed after eating the pot-infused chocolate and called 911.

The documents say criminal charges laid against seven people at the pot shop had to be thrown out because of the officers' alleged misconduct.