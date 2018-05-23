

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Two Toronto police officers have been charged with breach of trust and obstruction of justice after allegedly consuming cannabis edibles while on-duty.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Toronto police allege “two officers attempted to obstruct, pervert or defeat the course of justice, by destroying or converting to their own use, evidence, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.”

The charges were laid in connection with an incident that occurred on Jan. 28 in the early hours of the morning. Multiple sources told CTV News Toronto that two officers were surveilling an area near Vaughan Road and Oakwood Avenue when they allegedly ingested the edibles and started to hallucinate.

According to police sources, one of the officers left the vehicle, climbed a tree, and became stuck, prompting the other officer to radio for assistance.

The sources also say that a female officer responding to the call slipped and suffered a serious head injury. The Toronto Police Association confirmed she was taken to the hospital with a concussion.

The officers were both suspended with pay pending an investigation.

Toronto Police Association president Mike McCormack would not confirm the details of the allegations back in January, but CTV News Toronto was told by sources that investigators were looking into whether the edibles were stolen during a raid on a marijuana dispensary.

“Our professional standards unit is doing the investigation so I’m not going to comment on the investigation,” McCormack said when this incident was first reported.

At that time, a Toronto police spokesperson confirmed that two officers were being investigated by the Professional Standards Committee. According to their website, the committee is responsible for “promoting and supporting professionalism.”

The officers were served a notice in February indicating they will be subject to a criminal investigation.

Const. Vittorio Dominelli, 36, and Const. Jamie Young, 35, have both been charged with attempting to obstruct justice and breach of trust. They are scheduled to appear in court on June 7.

Dominelli has 13 years of service and Young has been an officer for two and a half years. Both were working with 13 Division.