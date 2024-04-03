TORONTO
Toronto

    • Court strikes down parts of Ontario panhandling law as unconstitutional

    The Ontario Superior Court in Toronto is photographed on Monday, May 2, 2022. An Ontario court is set to hear a constitutional challenge to a panhandling law that advocates say is grossly disproportionate and infringes the rights of some of the most vulnerable members of society. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov The Ontario Superior Court in Toronto is photographed on Monday, May 2, 2022. An Ontario court is set to hear a constitutional challenge to a panhandling law that advocates say is grossly disproportionate and infringes the rights of some of the most vulnerable members of society. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
    Share

    An Ontario court has struck down sections of the province's panhandling law as unconstitutional.

    The Fair Change legal clinic launched a constitutional challenge of the Safe Streets Act, which prohibits soliciting in an aggressive manner and soliciting a "captive audience," including people waiting to use an ATM or public transit.

    Fair Change argued the law violates several charter rights, including freedom of expression and the right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment.

    Superior Court Judge Robert Centa did not accept all of the Fair Change arguments, but ruled that most of the ways the law defines aggressive solicitation violate the presumption of innocence and prohibiting panhandling in certain locations violates freedom of expression rights.

    The court left intact the sections against soliciting in an aggressive manner and threatening people with physical harm while soliciting, and upheld a ban on walking onto a street to ask drivers for money.

    The Canadian Civil Liberties Association says it is a significant victory in the fight against the law's limits on the ability of poor people to ask their fellow citizens for help.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2024.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Permanent immigration levels 'in the right place': Fraser

    The minister's comments were in response to a question about remarks made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's earlier in the day, when he admitted a 'massive spike' in temporary immigration levels under his government have 'grown at a rate far beyond what Canada has been able to absorb.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News