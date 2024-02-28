Counterfeit Viagra confiscated from 2 Toronto convenience stores
Health Canada seized counterfeit erectile dysfunction drugs from two convenience stores in Toronto, urging those who may have purchased these items to “immediately stop” using them.
On Wednesday, the federal agency said it confiscated counterfeit Viagra from a Daisy Mart, located at 2300 Eglinton Avenue East in Scarborough, and counterfeit Cialis and Viagra from an MJ Mini Mart at 1529 Jane Street in North York.
The knockoff products were sold in individual blister packs with no other packaging – which is not how the legitimate pills are packaged. The advisory notes the counterfeit products’ label purported to contain sildenafil and tadalafil, the prescription drug ingredients used in the legitimate products. The drugs are used to treat erectile dysfunction and must only be used with the advice and supervision of a health-care professional – especially as individuals with heart problems are at a higher risk of adverse cardiovascular side effects.
Health Canada confirmed with the legitimate manufacturers of Viagra and Cialis that these particular products are counterfeit.
Images of the counterfeit Cialis seized from the convenience stores. (Health Canada)
“Counterfeit drugs are made to look like authentic products, but they are not the same and they may not contain the drug at all,” the advisory reads. “They can pose serious health risks if it contains a higher dosage than shown on the label; and contain contaminants and hidden ingredients.”
Health Canada does not assess unauthorized and inauthentic drug products to ensure their safety, effectiveness and quality, making the sale of these products illegal.
Anyone who believes they may have bought or used these counterfeit pills is urged to stop and safely dispose of these products, and contact their health-care provider should there be any health concerns.
This is not the first time Health Canada has seized illegal products from these convenience stores.
In line with fraudulent erectile dysfunction prescription drugs, Health Canada confiscated unauthorized sexual enhancement products earlier in February.
The federal agency urges consumers to purchase prescription drugs from a licensed pharmacy.
