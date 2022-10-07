Countdown to a potential strike by Ontario education workers could begin Friday as bargaining reaches impasse
The countdown to a potential strike by 55,000 of Ontario's education workers could begin in earnest Friday.
Laura Walton, president of CUPE’s Ontario School Boards Council of Unions (OSBCU) said on Friday the union will file a no-board report if there are not "real negotiations" by the end of the day.
A no-board report triggers a 17-day waiting period before job action can take place.
Walton said the government has not come to the bargaining table with an offer its members can accept.
The ultimatum comes the day after Premier Doug Ford pleaded with education unions not to take action.
"To the unions, the teachers unions: please don't go on strike. Don't force my hand," Ford said Thursday. "I'm a strong believer in negotiating, but do not, do not go on strike."
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Health officials hope new Omicron vaccine will improve uptake of COVID-19 boosters
Health Canada approved on Thursday the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant. It is the second combination vaccine greenlighted by Health Canada's vaccine review team, but the first that targets the virus strains that are now most common in Canada
Canada helps buy Juno Beach land in France to stop proposed condo development
The battle to save a part of Juno Beach in France from development is over after the Canadian government announced it would pitch in to buy the land and prevent the construction of a condo on the historic battlefield.
Shorts or a jacket (and umbrella)? Thanksgiving forecast varies across the country
Thanksgiving weekend weather is shaping up to be drastically different depending on where in the country you live.
What are BA.2.75 and BQ 1.1? The two emerging COVID-19 subvariants raising concern among infectious disease experts
Two new subvariants of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 identified in recent months could fuel increased cases and hospitalizations in Canada through the fall and winter, infectious disease experts say.
BREAKING | Uvalde school district suspends entire district police department
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District has suspended the entire UCISD police department on Friday, according to a news release from the district.
Who is Danielle Smith? UCP leader and Alberta's next premier
The United Conservative Party has placed Danielle Smith, the former leader of the now defunct Wildrose Party, at the helm as it looks to solidify support ahead of the next provincial election.
On his 70th birthday, Putin finds himself in the eye of a storm of his own making
As he turns 70 on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself in the eye of a storm of his own making: His army is suffering humiliating defeats in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Russians are fleeing his mobilization order, and his top lieutenants are publicly insulting military leaders.
Hockey Canada calls emergency meeting as sponsors pull support
Hockey Canada’s board of directors called an emergency meeting Thursday night under mounting pressure from top corporate sponsors, political leaders and provincial organizations stemming from the group's apparent unwillingness to address its handling of alleged sexual assaults.
Teachers will soon be asked to teach toothbrushing 101 in Quebec, raising workload concerns
A tooth-brushing program that is soon to be phased in across Quebec in elementary schools is raising concern among teachers because they’ll be the ones called upon to supervise the students as they clean their teeth.
Montreal
-
Police responding to shooting at Quebec resort
At least one person was shot Friday afternoon at a hotel complex in the Laurentians, Quebec provincial police say.
-
PQ pleading with Quebec Liberals for 'humility' as it seeks official party status
The Parti Quebecois is appealing to other political parties to grant them official party status, something that would give them more money and more visibility in the national assembly.
-
Police say 31 people arrested for threats against Quebec politicians
Quebec provincial police say 31 one people have been arrested during the election campaign in connection with threats against candidates.
London
-
Midday crash snarls traffic in downtown London
Emergency crews descended on a busy downtown intersection over the lunch hour on Thursday following a two-vehicle crash.
-
Crews battle blaze in north west London
Emergency crews are responding to a working fire on Blue Forest Drive.
-
'It’s scary to go grocery shopping': In-house food bank hopes to shore up donations as prices rise
With the dramatic rise in the cost of food, a grass-roots food bank at a London community housing apartment building is hoping to shore up support heading into the colder months.
Kitchener
-
The Oktoberfest keg has been tapped
The sounds, sights and smells of Oktoberfest were spread across downtown Kitchener Friday morning as the official Oktoberfest keg tapping was underway.
-
Cambridge family mourning after fatal plane crash in Saskatchewan
A 22-year-old pilot from Cambridge is being mourned after a fatal plane crash in Saskatchewan.
-
Cambridge man charged after nearly a dozen break-ins
The Waterloo regional police said they have charged a Cambridge resident after receiving reports of 10 commercial break-ins.
Northern Ontario
-
Countdown to a potential strike by Ontario education workers could begin Friday as bargaining reaches impasse
The countdown to a potential strike by 55,000 of Ontario's education workers could begin in earnest Friday.
-
Roads, red tape and a new arena top of mind at chat with Sudbury's mayoral candidates
Red tape, roads, growth and whether to build a new arena were the hot topics Thursday evening as the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce hosted a fireside chat with select mayoral candidates.
-
‘I couldn't shake him off,’ Barrie, Ont. woman mauled by off-leash dog on front lawn
A Barrie, Ont. woman says she was viciously mauled by a dog in her front yard, leaving her bloodied and injured, and now she wants the owner to come forward and take responsibility.
Ottawa
-
Health officials hope new Omicron vaccine will improve uptake of COVID-19 boosters
Health Canada approved on Thursday the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant. It is the second combination vaccine greenlighted by Health Canada's vaccine review team, but the first that targets the virus strains that are now most common in Canada
-
Ottawa family facing deportation to Nigeria asks government to intervene
An Ottawa family is begging the Canadian government to intervene as they face deportation to Nigeria in less than a week.
-
Ottawa educational assistant charged with assaulting a child
An Ottawa educational assistant is facing charges following an investigation into the alleged assault of a child at a centre in Ottawa's west end.
Windsor
-
Suspects arrested after allegedly stealing $513K worth of controlled drugs from local pharmacies
Two suspects are facing multiple charges following the investigation into a string of break-ins where controlled drugs were allegedly stolen from Windsor businesses and pharmacies over the summer.
-
Manufacturing Day in Windsor-Essex is back after a three year absence
Over 700 local secondary school students toured 18 Windsor-Essex manufacturing facilities across the region today to learn about careers in the sector.
-
House fire on California Avenue causes $350,000 damage
Windsor fire officials say a house fire on the west side of the city caused $350,000 in damage.
Barrie
-
‘I couldn't shake him off,’ Barrie, Ont. woman mauled by off-leash dog on front lawn
A Barrie, Ont. woman says she was viciously mauled by a dog in her front yard, leaving her bloodied and injured, and now she wants the owner to come forward and take responsibility.
-
Extra zeroes make all the difference in lottery win
When Deborah Ineson said told a friend she'd won $1,000, her friend told her to look again.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 causes significant delays: OPP
A four-vehicle collision caused heavy traffic delays and backups on Highway 400 through Bradford Friday morning.
Atlantic
-
More than 13,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. still without power two weeks after Fiona
More than 13,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
'There'll be no turkey': Sombre Thanksgiving for Atlantic Canadians hit hard by Fiona
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been dampened for thousands in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia who are still without power -- almost two weeks since Fiona hit on Sept. 24.
-
One week after N.S. premier asked for more troops, fewer boots on ground
One week after the Nova Scotia premier asked Ottawa for more soldiers to help clean up the mess caused by post-tropical storm Fiona, there are actually fewer troops on the ground than there were earlier this week.
Calgary
-
Brooks-Medicine Hat UCP MLA tenders resignation, encourages Smith to run
The UCP MLA for Brooks-Medicine Hat says she has tendered her resignation and is encouraging recently selected UCP leader Danielle Smith to run in the riding.
-
Weegar and Flames agree to 8-year, $50M deal
The Calgary Flames have signed MacKenzie Weegar to a sizable contract extension that's expected to keep him wearing red and white for years to come.
-
Who is Danielle Smith? UCP leader and Alberta's next premier
The United Conservative Party has placed Danielle Smith, the former leader of the now defunct Wildrose Party, at the helm as it looks to solidify support ahead of the next provincial election.
Winnipeg
-
Woman killed in Winnipeg crash to be honoured at MacEwan University hockey game
A 24-year-old Winnipeg woman who was killed earlier this year in a crash involving an alleged drunk driver will be honoured at Friday’s home opener for the MacEwan University women’s hockey team in Edmonton.
-
How Manitoba is helping P.E.I. with post-Fiona relief
The Manitoba government is lending emergency personnel and equipment to Prince Edward Island (P.E.I.) to help with post-hurricane relief efforts.
-
Health officials hope new Omicron vaccine will improve uptake of COVID-19 boosters
Health Canada approved on Thursday the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant. It is the second combination vaccine greenlighted by Health Canada's vaccine review team, but the first that targets the virus strains that are now most common in Canada
Vancouver
-
B.C. man's 2nd-degree murder conviction restored in Japanese student's death
The Supreme Court of Canada has restored the second-degree murder conviction handed to a British Columbia man for the 2016 slaying of a visiting Japanese student, even though the prosecution relied on evidence not usually admissible in court.
-
Teens attacked traffic control flagger with bear spray in midday assault: New Westminster police
Police are appealing to the public for help tracking down a group of teenage suspects after they allegedly attacked a traffic control flagger with bear spray in New Westminster earlier this week.
-
Staff shortages lead to BC Ferries cancellations amid busy Thanksgiving weekend
Staff shortages at BC Ferries have led to cancellations on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.
Edmonton
-
Hockey Alberta demands action from Hockey Canada
Hockey Alberta says it is taking its own steps to make the game safer in light of how its national body has handled sexual assault allegations.
-
Brooks-Medicine Hat UCP MLA tenders resignation, encourages Smith to run
The UCP MLA for Brooks-Medicine Hat says she has tendered her resignation and is encouraging recently selected UCP leader Danielle Smith to run in the riding.
-
Danielle Smith wins Alberta UCP leadership, named premier-designate
After a night of delays, the vote counts came hard and fast, resulting in Danielle Smith being named the UCP’s new leader and Alberta's next premier.