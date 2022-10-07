Countdown to a potential strike by Ontario education workers could begin Friday as bargaining reaches impasse

The countdown to a potential strike by 55,000 of Ontario's education workers could begin in earnest Friday.

Laura Walton, president of CUPE’s Ontario School Boards Council of Unions (OSBCU) said on Friday the union will file a no-board report if there are not "real negotiations" by the end of the day.

A no-board report triggers a 17-day waiting period before job action can take place.

Walton said the government has not come to the bargaining table with an offer its members can accept.

The ultimatum comes the day after Premier Doug Ford pleaded with education unions not to take action.

"To the unions, the teachers unions: please don't go on strike. Don't force my hand," Ford said Thursday. "I'm a strong believer in negotiating, but do not, do not go on strike."