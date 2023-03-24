Coun. Josh Matlow broke code of conduct on Twitter, should face 10-day pay suspension, says commissioner

Toronto Coun. Josh Matlow broke council’s code of conduct by criticizing two public employees on Twitter before retaliating against one of them after she filed a complaint, the city’s integrity commissioner has found.

The 51-page report, issued Friday by Integrity Commissioner Jonathan Batty, outlines two complaints lodged by city officials over Matlow’s Twitter posts. In the first, the Ward 12 representative and recently announced mayoral candidate accused other city employees of lying to him regarding the opening of washrooms in spring 2022. In the second, Matlow referred to the newly appointed interim city manager Tracey Cook as the "very wrong person" for the job.

Batty said Matlow violated city council’s code of conduct, which says members must treats city employees appropriately and not engage in reprisal.

In turn, the commissioner has recommended the council suspend Matlow’s pay for 10 days.

Earlier this week, Matlow announced his intention to run for Mayor of Toronto in this year's byelection.

This is a developing story. More to come…