Cost of PRESTO cards officially changed. Here's how much it is now

The price of a PRESTO card is officially cheaper.

As of Tuesday, PRESTO cards now cost $4, which is two dollars less than what it was before.

Transit riders can use their PRESTO cards to hop onboard 11 different transit agencies in Ontario, including the TTC, GO Transit and UP Express.

Users must pay a one-time fee in order to get the card, which can be purchased from various transit customer service outlets, fare and ticket vending machines, and Shoppers Drug Mart.

“This is one more way Metrolinx is making it easier to take transit,” the agency said in a news release on Aug. 2 announcing the price cut.

While the cost of the card is changing, fees to take transit are not – though Metrolinx notes it is free to transfer to GO Transit from participating transit agencies.

The new PRESTO card prices come months after the Ministry of Transportation announced debit and credit cards could also be used to pay fares across most transit agencies in Ontario – meaning commuters can tap on with their bank cards or smart phones or watches.

While this feature is not available on the TTC, it is available on GO Transit, UP Express, Brampton Transit, Burlington Transit, Durham Region Transit, Hamilton Street Railway, MiWay in Mississauga, Oakville Transit and York Region Transit.

