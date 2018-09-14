

The Canadian Press





KENORA, Ont. -- The Ontario government says a corrections officer has been released and was being assessed at a hospital after being taken hostage at a jail in Kenora.

The Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services says the officer was taken hostage at the Kenora Jail on Friday, but didn't provide many other details.

Ministry spokesman Greg Flood says front line staff at the jail secured the release of the correctional officer.

Flood says local first responders were also called to the jail to assist in the incident, which happened in a secure part of the facility.