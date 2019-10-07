More than $4.7 million worth of illegal cannabis has been seized by police in York Region.

Officers began investigating a suspected illegal outdoor marijuana grow operation in the Township of King on Highway 11 in July.

In the investigation, police said they learned “that there was a licence through Health Canada, which allowed 475 outdoor plants and 124 indoor plants at one time.”

Investigators said they later discovered “that there were well over 2,000 plants being grown at the location.”

A Cannabis Act Warrant was executed on Sept. 27 and three people located on the property at the time were arrested.

A total of 2,360 marijuana plants and about 10 pounds of dried ready-for-packaging cannabis was seized, police said.

“The total street value of the drugs seized is more than $4.7 million,” York Regional Police said in a news release.

Rongchi Tan, 56, Rui Min Zhen, 31, and Chang Jie Yu, 44, now face charges of producing cannabis and possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution.

On Monday, while announcing the charges laid in the case, officers said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7817 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).