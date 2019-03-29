

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Peel police have confirmed that a convicted sex offender that was released to a halfway house in Brampton has been taken into custody and has been transferred to a correctional facility.

Madilyn Harks, 36, who was previously known as Matthew Harks, was released to the halfway house near Main and Queen Streets last week.

Police said that Harks was convicted three times for sexual assaults against girls under the age of eight.

Her victims, police said, have included neighbours and a fellow member of a church congregation.

Police also described Harks as “at an elevated risk to re-offend.”

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown wrote a letter to Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale on March 23 asking why Harks was “dumped” in his city.

This is a pedophile with multiple convictions including 3 convictions of sexual assault against girls under the age of 8 and this monster has claimed to have victimized 60 girls,” Brown wrote in the letter. “The fact that Ms. Harks is in a halfway house instead of jail is a clear example of our justice system is broken.”

A spokesperson for Goodale’s office said the minister doesn’t have the authority to relocate Harks.

"The government cannot simply put someone who has served their sentence back in jail, no matter how reprehensible their crime," Scott Bardsley said in a statement to the Canadian Press. "To deal with the most difficult cases, the courts, correctional workers, police and community partners put in place and enforce strict measures to ensure the safety of the public."

Harks was placed under a long-term supervision order that prohibits her from going near swimming pools, daycares, public school grounds, community centres or playgrounds.

Police also said that Harks was not permitted to be in the presence of any child under the age of 14 unless accompanied by an adult approved by her parole supervisor.

Peel Police Const. Akhil Mooken said on Friday that Harks was taken into custody at the request of Correctional Services of Canada. Her long-term supervision order has also been suspended.

Brown told CP24 that he is “glad this monster is back behind bars.” When asked why she was taken into custody, Brown said that he had heard she had breached at least one of the requirements under long-term supervision order.

As of Friday afternoon, no charges have been laid against Harks.

Speaking with CP24, Brown said he was grateful for the “quick actions” of Peel police.

“I’m so grateful that we have a Peel police that is so hands on and go out of their way to protect public safety,” he said. “This mess shouldn’t have happened in the first place”

“This was a real danger in an area that surrounded by children and I’m glad that it has been fixed before another young girl was hurt.”

With files from the Canadian Press