Controversial Ontario MPP Randy Hillier announces he will not run for re-election
Randy Hillier, the Ontario MPP for Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, announced Thursday evening he would not run for re-election come June.
Hillier made the announcement in a 20-minute long video posted to social media.
“I've got an important message for today — a message that will be greeted with sadness by some and that will be greeted with glee by others,” he said.
“On June 2, I will not be contesting for the seat of Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston.”
Hillier has served as a member of the provincial parliament of Ontario since 2007.
Last month, Ontario's legislature unanimously passed a motion authorizing the Speaker to bar the MPP from participating in the chamber for what House Leader Paul Calandra called racist and discriminatory statements made about federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, and for social media posts that Calandra says were insinuating a call to violence.
This is a developing story. More to come…
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Europe's largest nuclear power plant on fire after shelling
Russian forces pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing city by shelling Europe's largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears that radiation could leak from the damaged power station.
Federal government warns Canadians against fighting for Russia in Ukraine
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is warning Canadians against fighting for Russia in Ukraine, saying anyone who does so could face severe consequences.
Live updates: Russian troops shelling nuclear power station
Russian troops are shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station in Ukraine.
What is the Budapest Memorandum and how does it impact the current crisis in Ukraine?
In 1994, Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in return for security assurances from Western countries that its sovereignty will be respected from Russian threat. CTVNews.ca looks at the Budapest Memorandum and its impact on the current crisis in Ukraine.
Canada announces trade action against Russia, more lethal aid and new immigration streams for Ukrainians
Canada will be opening new ways for Ukrainians to seek refuge in this country and is sending additional lethal aid for Ukraine to use in the ongoing Russian-launched war. The government is also taking major trade action against Russia and is calling for the country to be suspended from international criminal policing organization Interpol.
French poutinerie tells customers it's not linked to Russian president after threats
A chain of restaurants in France specializing in the Canadian delicacy, poutine, is distancing itself from Russian President Vladimir Putin after it says it has been getting threatening calls from the public since the invasion in Ukraine.
GoFundMe head testifies over Freedom Convoy fundraising, says most donors were Canadian
The president of GoFundMe told members of Parliament on Thursday that according to the crowdfunding platform's records, the vast majority of the donors to the Freedom Convoy were Canadian.
Russian oligarchs' yachts seized in Europe, others harbouring in Maldives
France and Germany have seized two superyachts owned by Russian oligarchs, hitting Russia's super-rich under sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Reunited, Sask. mother relishing missing daughter’s safe return
Once her daughter was safely returned home after being missing for nearly five months, the presents under Mariecar Jackson’s Christmas tree were finally opened.
Montreal
-
Quebec doctor leaving wife, kids to help treat the wounded in Ukraine
'I really admire the courage of the Ukrainian people. I admire their determination, I was inspired by that, so I felt like I had to at least try to do something,' said Dr. Julien Auger at the Montreal airport
-
'Weigh your own risk' will be Quebec's motto this spring as masks become optional: Boileau
Quebec's plan for the spring is to take things slowly and to make space for people to weigh their own risks. 'We're not recommending not to wear [a mask]. We're recommending to no longer make it obligatory,' said Dr. Luc Boileau.
-
'Incredibly embarrassing': Breastfeeding mom told to leave Lush store in Montreal-area mall
A Montreal-area mother is speaking out after she was asked to leave a Lush cosmetics store last week for breastfeeding her son.
London
-
-
'If you’re in cuffs you aren’t getting no help': Program teaming police with health professionals extended
Less than a year after launching as a pilot project, CTV News has learned that funding for London’s COAST team is being extended by its partner agencies until a permanent budget is secured.
-
Weather fluctuations lead to more potholes and costly repairs for drivers
The beginning of March means more fluctuations in the weather which also means drivers can expect to see more potholes on the roads and potentially some unexpected repairs.
Kitchener
-
'A tough call mentally': Three men killed in two-vehicle crash near Arthur: OPP
Three young men are dead and a fourth person has life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Arthur on Wednesday night.
-
SIU clears Toronto police officer who shot and killed Port Dover man
The province’s police watchdog has decided not charge a Toronto police officer in connection to the death of 70-year-old gunsmith Rodger Kotanko in Simcoe last November.
-
Average price for all residential properties passes $1M in Kitchener-Waterloo
The average price for any residential property sale in Kitchener-Waterloo has passed $1 million for the first time.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Convicted Sudbury cop killer granted day parole
Parole documents obtained by CTV News confirm convicted cop killer Clinton Suzack has been granted day parole.
-
North Bay's new casino hopes to cash in
The new Cascades Casino in North Bay is six days away from opening its doors and CTV News has a sneak peek at the facility.
-
Sault Ste. Marie wastewater sampling shows Omicron at its peak
New data from Algoma Public Health's wastewater sampling shows the viral concentration of COVID-19 reached its peak in Sault Ste. Marie last week.
Ottawa
-
MP calls on Ottawa to rename street outside Russian Embassy after Ukraine's president
NDP MP Charlie Angus presented the motion in the House of Commons on Thursday, calling for Charlotte Street in Sandy Hill to be renamed Zelensky Boulevard.
-
Former Ottawa police board member says he did nothing wrong attending 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Robert Swaita says he attended the protest on two occasions when the demonstration first arrived in Ottawa the weekend of Jan. 28.
-
Here's what $837,000 will get you in Ottawa's real estate market
The average price for a new home jumped 17 per cent in Ottawa in February, as a lack of supply continued to hamper homebuyers looking for a new home.
Windsor
-
Time to catch up on other vaccines
The Devonshire Mall COVID-19 mass vaccination centre is set to expand as a “catch up” vaccination clinic for children and youth, while other mass vaccine locations wind down
-
Mischief, theft and property damage reported at Windsor bus shelters
The Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit is investigating multiple acts of mischief, theft and property damage to bus shelters in the city.
-
Walkerville Collegiate getting renovations worth $10 million
Walkerville Collegiate is getting $10 million in upgrades and renovations.
Barrie
-
Warrant issued for man considered 'armed and dangerous' in Barrie shooting
Police issued a warrant for an 18-year-old man in connection with a shooting in Barrie last month that sent two people to the hospital suffering gunshot wounds.
-
Mask mandate end is in sight, but Simcoe Muskoka officials say it's too soon
Residents across Simcoe Muskoka may soon be able to ditch the mask as the province's top health official announced Ontario could soon lift the mandate.
-
'It's a systemic problem,' Vehicle thieves use radio signal to override key fobs
Auto theft has always been an issue, but it's soared in recent years, thanks to technology.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry: RCMP, police union resist calls for officers to testify
The RCMP and a police union are resisting calls to have officers who responded to the worst mass shooting in Canadian history be compelled to testify at the public inquiry investigating the tragedy.
-
Chilling details revealed by spouse of N.S. mass killer
A day after 22 people in rural Nova Scotia were shot dead by a man disguised as a Mountie, his common-law spouse described him as a controlling, abusive and manipulative man who had long warned he would be 'going out with a bang.'
-
N.S. reports three more deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday
Nova Scotia health officials reported three more COVID-19-related deaths Thursday.
Calgary
-
Here's how much council candidates spent on their campaigns
It can take big money to run for city council, but disclosure filings with Elections Calgary show top spenders don't always get the most votes.
-
Man killed by falling object at southeast Calgary business
A man has died following an incident that took place at a southeast Calgary business, officials said Thursday.
-
Youth and parent charged following violent incident at Calgary McDonald's
A Calgary parent and a youth have both been charged with mischief in connection with an incident that occurred at a McDonald's restaurant that led to thousands in damages.
Winnipeg
-
Record high gas prices in Winnipeg expected to keep rising
Price jumps at the pumps are shocking some Winnipeggers who were fuelling up their vehicles on Thursday. But the price hike does not just impact vehicle owners.
-
'It's shock, it's pain': Pinawa Motel owner donating all money made in March to Ukraine
A Manitoba business isn't concerned about turning a profit right now and instead is directing all of its funds toward supporting Ukraine.
-
21 tickets given to six Manitoba businesses for breaking public health orders: province
The provincial government has provided the latest COVID-19 enforcement data for the week of Feb. 21 to 27 and said 21 tickets of $5,000 were given out to businesses.
Vancouver
-
COVID-19 in B.C.: 13 more deaths reported as hospitalizations decline
Thirteen more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in B.C., the province's Ministry of Health announced Thursday.
-
Hospital director seeking longer leaves from custody for B.C. father who killed 3 children in 2008
The B.C. Review Board is being asked to consider the possibility of longer leaves from hospital for a man found not criminally responsible of killing his three children in 2008.
-
B.C. ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees, premier says
Premier John Horgan said preliminary work is already being done to welcome Ukrainian refugees in B.C., but that it remains unclear how many could eventually settle in the province.
Edmonton
-
'Not trusted by anyone': The campaign to kick Jason Kenney out of the premier's chair
An effort to drive Alberta's premier out of office is gaining steam ahead of a United Conservative Party leadership vote next month, and some of the people stoking that fire are well known to their target.
-
Booze to be allowed in select Edmonton park sites after all, further study ordered too
Edmontonians will be able to legally crack open a beer or a bottle of wine in some city park sites this summer after all, city councillors decided last Thursday.
-
COVID-19 deaths increase by 7 as downward hospitalization trend continues in Alberta
They bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta since the start of the pandemic up to 3,946.