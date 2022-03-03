Controversial Ontario MPP Randy Hillier announces he will not run for re-election

Randy Hillier, the Ontario MPP for Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, announced Thursday evening he would not run for re-election come June.

Hillier made the announcement in a 20-minute long video posted to social media.

“I've got an important message for today — a message that will be greeted with sadness by some and that will be greeted with glee by others,” he said.

“On June 2, I will not be contesting for the seat of Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston.”

Hillier has served as a member of the provincial parliament of Ontario since 2007.

Last month, Ontario's legislature unanimously passed a motion authorizing the Speaker to bar the MPP from participating in the chamber for what House Leader Paul Calandra called racist and discriminatory statements made about federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, and for social media posts that Calandra says were insinuating a call to violence.

This is a developing story. More to come…